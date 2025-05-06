Met Gala 2025: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s gold breastplate in black gown holds a meaning, reminds us of Aishwarya Rai from Cannes
Kiara Advani definitely stood out on Met Gala 2025 blue carpet as she walked flaunting her baby bump while wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit.
Met Gala is big and Bollywood’s favorite Kiara Advani just made a grand debut at the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet. This year’s theme is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ and Kiara stole the show like no other. However, it did remind us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s black and gold look from Cannes.
Becoming the first Indian actress to grace the Met Gala carpet with her baby bump, Kiara was draped in a custom couture by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Kiara brought a personal touch, emotion to the red carpet by wearing a black gown, gold breastplate adorned with ghungroos and crystals. Two symbolic forms—Mother Heart and Baby Heart—were linked by a chain umbilical cord, visually narrating the bond of motherhood.
Both Kiara Advani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore black-and-gold combinations for their respective Met Gala and Cannes red carpet appearances. While Kiara radiated an emotional energy with a romantic twist, Aishwarya exuded a bold, warrior-queen energy.
Further decoding pregnant Kiara Advani’s look, she served armor-like power with softness by wearing a black off-shoulder gown that featured Gaurav Gupta’s signature touch. As she walked, the gown flowed into a trailing white train with black border detailing.
Her look also paid homage to the late André Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-paneled cape.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Advani accessorized the look with statement ear cuffs and rings, while her softly curled hair in a twisted look (very much similar to Aishwarya Rai's) and natural makeup let the focus be on the dramatic silhouette and metallic details. It is quite a balanced look!
