Met Gala 2025: Shakira Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Pink With Six-Steps Long Train
Shakira stuns in a pink ensemble at the Met Gala 2025, marking her second year celebrating fashion's biggest night.
Shakira walks into the MET museum with a stunning six-step-long train complementing her all-pink satin ensemble at the Met Gala 2025. Her free-falling, pink gown, iconic golden curls, bold necklace, and personalized details reflected her elegant personality and fashion expertise.
The Latina music sensation made her Met Gala debut in 2024. While she owned the color pink this year, her iconic strapless red gown with a daring slit and puffed sleeves last year made for a jaw-dropping entry into the celebrations of high fashion at the museum. Shakira's Carolina Herrera gown from 2024's Met Gala made striking fashion statements as she proudly represented Latin artists at the event.
The Met Gala 2025 celebrated the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It serves unique takes on Black menswear. As per the official MET museum, this year's theme explores "the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe."
Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has been the host of the event since 1995. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, as well as NBA superstar LeBron James, are this year's co-chairs.
Catch global superstars from Zendaya and Miley Cyrus to Shah Rukh Khan deliver sartorial exuberance on fashion's biggest night on YouTube. The Met Gala 2025 red carpet is streaming live on Vogue's YouTube channel.
