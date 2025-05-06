Met Gala 2025: Kim Kardashian Looks Ready to Break a Leg in All-Leather Corset and Fedora Look; PICS

Kim Kardashian made another memorable appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, arriving in a full leather outfit that turned heads on the red carpet. The reality star and SKIMS founder wore leather from head to toe, completing the look with a leather fedora and a corset.

This year’s Met Gala theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, a tribute to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibit on Black dandyism. The dress code was 'Tailored for You,' encouraging guests to showcase outfits that reflected their personal style through expert tailoring. Kim Kardashian’s outfit aligned with the theme by embracing both tailoring and individuality.

Last year, Kim wore a Maison Margiela gown with a gray sweater casually thrown over her shoulders. On the red carpet in 2024, she told Variety she was going for the vibe that she’d just had “the wildest night of my life in a garden” and had “just ran out and had to grab my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on.” That look sparked plenty of conversation, and once again this year, her choice is making headlines.

