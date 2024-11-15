Mira Kapoor gives denim a stylish upgrade, pairing white top with stunning skirt worth Rs 47,400 setting major fashion goals

Mira Kapoor just proved that classic outfits can easily steal the spotlight! Spotted today, November 15, at an event in the city, Mira showed us how to transform a timeless ensemble into a fashion statement. She looked effortlessly chic in a denim skirt and a white top, exuding her signature queen-of-fashion vibe.

The white top from Studio Moonray was anything but basic. Featuring a hand-pleated yoke and loose cuffs, it struck the perfect balance between simplicity and statement-making. What truly stood out was the intricate lacework on the bodice and sleeves, adding texture and depth to the design. The front button closure lent a subtle vintage charm, while the self-tie fabric around the collar introduced a playful, flirty detail, elevating the entire look.

Completing the look was a chic yet relaxed denim mid-length skirt. This wasn’t your typical denim skirt, though—it featured sculpted, cut-out flower detailing at the hem, which added a unique and elevated touch. Mira managed to play around with simplicity, transforming it into a statement outfit. Her ensemble comes with a price tag of Rs. 47,400.

Mira’s accessories perfectly complemented her outfit. To match the delicate top and its equally refined skirt, she opted for white heels that contrasted beautifully while maintaining a sophisticated vibe. Adding a hint of sparkle and charm were her golden chunky earrings, which, despite their bold size, felt subtle and chic. These statement-making earrings were the perfect finishing touch to her carefully curated denim skirt outfit.

Now, let's talk about makeup—Mira's beauty look was nothing short of perfection. She kept her skin glowing with a dewy, luminous finish, enhanced by just the right touch of highlighter on her cheekbones—radiating an irresistible glow. Supreme contouring added structure and depth to her face, perfectly accentuating her features. For her eyes, Mira opted for soft kohl along the lower waterline, paired with shimmery eyelids, creating a sultry yet fresh vibe. Her glam look was completed with a nude lip color, maintaining a soft, sophisticated allure. Soft waves in her hair added a touch of effortless elegance to the entire look.

Mira Kapoor’s Studio Moonray outfit is a classic example of how to look polished without seeming like you’ve tried too hard. From the lace bow-tie top to the artistic floral cut denim skirt, combined with flawless glam makeup and accessories, she nailed every element of her style.

