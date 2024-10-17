Mrunal Thakur looks effortlessly cool in a tucked green shirt but her sneakers are stealing the show

Mrunal Thakur known for her charm and grace, never leaves a chance to impress us with her cool, and chic fashion. The actress was recently spotted on her outing, keeping it casual with her totally-on-trend outfit, and we can’t stop crushing over it. Let’s decode her look.

The Sita Ramam actress made her latest appearance wearing a green shirt that perfectly gives off the laid-back vibe. For a cool touch, Mrunal tucked her shirt into a beige maxi skirt, making the outfit perfect for a casual day out with friends and family. To add some cool effect, the actress rolled up her shirt sleeves, and kept the top button open, giving major street-style goals. Moreover, the maxi skirt features a waistband, and a pocket, perfect for blending style, and comfort.

What made her outfit stand out was her funky red and white shoes. In contrast to her outfit, to add some cool factor, Mrunal opted for sporty shoes that perfectly stole the limelight. Those comfy sneakers are just right to move all day with ease.

This Mrunal-inspired outfit is surely Gen-Z approved, and we can say it by looking at the choice of her accessories. To accessorize her look, and keep it low-key, the actress goes for a black band, smartwatch, hoop earrings, and black sunglasses. Moreover, the Hi Pappa actress's choice of bag is a 10/10. The actress carried a tote bag having enough room to carry all the essentials. The tote bag makes sure that Mrunal doesn’t overdo her outfit, and keeps her fashion stylish and functional.

When looking at her hair, the gorgeous actress kept her hair open with a side partition and tucked some of it behind her ear. Her hair is straight and simple, keeping our focus on her outfit and shoes. For a natural touch, the talented actress elevated her beauty with minimal makeup. For soft glam, the actress opts for nude lipstick, perfect to match her easy-going outfit.

This outfit is surely a win for anyone who wants to keep their wardrobe fashionable but minimal. From the green shirt to the funky sneakers, everything about Mrunal’s outfit was totally on point, and we definitely want to try this out.

Would you like to give this outfit a try? Let us know in the comments below!

