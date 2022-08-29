Sita Ramam box office collections; Excellent holds, Heads to become Dulquer's biggest grosser

Sita Ramam continues to collect at the box office, with an excellent fourth weekend of Rs. 4 crores approx, dropping just 40 per cent from the previous week, despite the release of a new big film in form of Liger. The total box office collections of Sita Ramam in India stand at Rs. 62.85 crores approx after 24 days in release, making it the second highest grosser ever for Dulquer behind Mahanati, though the film shall be taking the top spot by next weekend. As far as the global box office is concerned, Sita Ramam has grossed another $1.90 million (Rs. 15 crores) internationally, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 78 crores.

Sita Ramam has shown outstanding staying power at the box office, with less than 50 per cent weekly drops so far. The film only dropped 36 per cent in its second week and the third week drop was just 45 per cent. Now the fourth week is heading for another sub-50 per cent drop, likely closer to 40 per cent. For a film to start with Rs. 3.80 crores opening day and now heading for a possible Rs. 70 crores plus final is absolutely incredible.

The box office collections of Sita Ramam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 29.60 crores

Week Two - Rs. 18.95 crores

Week Three - Rs. 10.30 crores

4th Weekend - Rs. 4 crores

Total - Rs. 62.85 crores

Sita Ramam has performed well in the original Telugu version in AP/TS but the real overperformance came for Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions, with the former collecting Rs. 11 crores plus in Tamil Nadu. The film has collected another Rs. 7 crores in Kerala and nearly Rs. 6 crores in Karnataka. A Hindi dubbed version of the film is slated to release in North India coming week, which may add to the film’s total as well.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Sita Ramam in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 16.40 crores (Rs. 6.80 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 3.50 crores (Rs. 1.90 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 17.80 crores (Rs. 8.80 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 37.70 crores (Rs. 17.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 5.90 crores (Rs. 2.35 crore share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 11.40 crores (Rs. 4.20 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 7.25 crores (Rs. 2.70 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 60 lakhs (Rs. 25 lakhs share)

India - Rs. 62.85 crores (Rs. 27 crores share)