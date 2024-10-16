Kareena Kapoor Khan dons a relaxed airport look but it is son Jeh who serves twinning goals and SWAG

Kareen Kapoor Khan— known for her cool and relaxed appearance, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her two sons Taimur and Jeh and her husband Saif Ali Khan. We surely cherish this cute family moment, but what caught our attention was their adorable twinning outfits. The fashionable moment between mother and son left fans appreciating their cool vibe.

When spotted at the airport, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her look minimal, donning a loose-fitting, long white shirt, leaving the first button open. She paired her white shirt with straight-fit blue jeans and white sneakers. For a laid-back vibe, Bebo opted for a chic bun, ensuring comfortable travel. To add a bit of style and elegance to this outfit, the actress accessorized her look with black sunglasses, a long chain, and a shiny ring.

Jeh Ali Khan is the perfect mini version of mumma Kareena Kapoor Khan. Along with his mom, he also graced the airport with his low-key vibes but in SWAG. Mumma's boy perfectly matched her energy, stepping out of his car in the casual white t-shirt.

He paired his white t-shirt with black jeans and white sneakers. For a perfect sporty look, Jeh wore a cap. And just like Mumma, Jeh also loves black sunglasses, creating a perfect go-to travel look. The little one looked cute as he held his mother’s hand while walking towards the gate.

Advertisement

On the other hand, to complete the mother-son coordinating look, Taimur also looked adorable wearing a cute white t-shirt with blue track pants. The elder son completed his look with a blue cap and white sneakers. The twinning moment between the mother-son gave us a glimpse of their deep bond.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is often known for her glamorous appearances left us awestruck with their cute family moment. The actress surely knows how to keep the look simple yet stylish and her Kapoor genes are perfectly inherited by her sons. Apart from this mother-son style, we also can’t keep our eyes off Saif Ali Khan who was seen traveling with his family in a blue t-shirt paired perfectly with grey jeans, and brown shoes. To coordinate with family, the actor opted for black sunglasses, keeping his look low-key and perfect for travel.

How would you rate this mother-son twinning moment? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar serves double the glam and twice the sass as she celebrates her birthday in two mini-dresses