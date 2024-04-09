Mrunal Thakur’s pantsuit playbook: From feathers to mesh, Mrunal Thakur’s 6 unique pantsuits

Mrunal Thakur is known for her stellar performances, but she's equally famous for her fashion statements. While she has an extensive collection of ethnic wear, what we've seen as the most striking aspect of her fashion journey is her pantsuits. Through pantsuits, she often inspires us on how to nail business casual vibes.

Pantsuits were traditionally associated with formal occasions, but now they're not limited to boardrooms any more. They've received a modern makeover, and the Sita Ramam actress is leading the way in showing just how versatile and chic they can be. We're about to show you 6 pantsuit looks of Mrunal that will make you want to invest in them too, or at least you'll get some fashion tips.

Mrunal Thakur’s power moves in lilac pantsuit

Mrunal Thakur dazzled in a gorgeous pastel pantsuit and added a fun element to the boardroom staple. The diva accessorized her gorgeous lilac pantsuit with a pastel-colored satin tie and white shirt. Mrunal opted for a pair of pointed white heels, which complimented her white shirt. She kept her accessories minimal with bold rings and stud earrings. Her boss-lady appearance was rounded off by well-defined eyes, shiny lips, and naturally curled hair.

Mrunal Thakur mesh-ing it up

Mrunal Thakur impressed her fans with a gorgeous black pantsuit by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. The outfit comes with bootcut pants and an oversized blazer. That’s not all; she added a dramatic bling element to her boss's lady outfit by layering a strapless bralette over a mesh top adorned with rhinestones. The Super 30 actress' impeccable glam featured smokey eyelids encrusted with glittering rhinestones. Her straight hair exuded more charm and a pair of black heels completed her elegant look.

Mrunal Thakur checkmates fashion with a stylish suit

Mrunal picked a checkered suit from the shelves of designer Manika Nanda. Her outfit consisted of a checked blazer with a double collar, faux pockets, a fitted bust, and a long sleeve. She paired her blazer with baggy dark brown pants and a white shirt underneath. Her accessory department included heeled boots, black gloves with frills, and a black tie tucked inside her jacket. Mrunal rounded off her look with nude make-up and a neat bun with a puff on the side.

Mrunal Thakur’s blue-tiful pantsuit

If you're looking for an extravagant pantsuit, then Mrunal's blue Falguni and Shane Peacock pantsuit is the best choice. Mrunal picked a blue pantsuit featuring an oversized blazer with blue fur on the sleeves and retro-inspired black lace trim on the blazer. She matched it with flared blue pants. The Hi Nanna actress elevated her glam game with understated elegance. Opting for minimal make-up, she highlighted her eyes with blue winged eyeliner and tied her hair into a neat high-top bun.

Mrunal Thakur’s floral fabulousness

Mrunal, for the promotions for Sita Ramam, dressed up in floral printed pantsuit from label Aisha Rao. A mustard full-sleeved collared blazer and flared pants were printed on black and white flowers. The sleek choker was her only pick of accessories and she opted for subtle glam. She left her hair open and straight, which completed her look flawlessly.

Mrunal Thakur’s denim twist

The Jersey actress gave a formal ensemble a denim-on-denim twist with her three-piece outfit from the brand Aroka. Her outfit had a wrap top with fitted trousers and a double-breasted blazer with an asymmetrical hemline. The denim fabric had a white top stitch which gave her outfit a striking contrast. The actress opted for neutral glam makeup and added some bling with gold rings and Chanel earrings.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Mrunal Thakur watches first day first show of her film Family Star with audience