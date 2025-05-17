Mega157: Nayanthara returns to Telugu cinema for her ‘hatrick’ film with Chiranjeevi, releasing on Sankranti 2026

Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi are all geared up to collaborate for the first time, tentatively titled Mega157. Now, in a massive update, it has been announced that the movie would have Nayanthara play the lead, marking her return to Telugu cinema.

Taking to his official handle, director Anil Ravipudi shared a special announcement promo with Nayanthara and penned, “Welcoming the ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara garu to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar Chiranjeevi garu once again.”

Excited for her return, Chiranjeevi replied to the same and said, “Welcome back for the hatrick film #Nayanthara!”

