Inside Nayanthara’s lavish business-class travel for family vacation

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most sought-after couples in the film industry. They make it a point to spend quality time with their twin sons, Ulag and Uyir, and often go on family vacations. Recently, the filmmaker took to his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of yet another trip with kids.

In the clip, Vignesh Shivan is seen enjoying a home-cooked meal that includes biryani, nattu kozhi (a country chicken dish) with bread, side dishes, and juice. Meanwhile, Nayanthara can be seen playing with their sons during the flight inside the business class cabin. The couple appear to be enjoying their time mid-air, while Vignesh offers a sneak peek into the luxurious travel experience.

Sharing the video, the Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) director wrote, "At 40 thousand feet above the ground - some Biryani and Nattu Kozhi from your house! Makes life feel extra blessed #vacaytime."

A few days ago, the couple celebrated Mother's Day together. On the occasion, Vignesh Shivan penned a heartfelt message for Nayanthara. Referring to her as his "Thangamey," he expressed how this phase of motherhood is the most beautiful time in her life. He noted that the joy on her face after becoming a mother was unlike any expression he had ever seen, be it on screen or off.

Vignesh wished that her happiness and pure laughter would remain forever, with the blessings of God. He called her the best mother and praised the way she managed her responsibilities. He admired her ability to balance work and family so effortlessly, saying it inspired him constantly.

He ended the message with love, saying that he, along with their twin sons Uyir and Ulag, felt incredibly blessed to have her in their lives.

On the work front, Nayanthara is set to return to Telugu cinema with Mega157, starring opposite Chiranjeevi. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this marks their first collaboration. The film will be the actress' third with the megastar, making it a hat trick. The much-awaited project is scheduled for a grand Sankranti 2026 release.

