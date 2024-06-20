5 times OG ethnic queen Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that she and good looks go hand in hand

Good looks, good looks, and good looks! Do we need to say more? Whenever you spot Bebo, she's often out at her stylish best. Be it her red carpet sequin gowns or her maxi dresses for lavish holidays, her wardrobe consists of magic - truly.

However, when this stylish diva steps out in ethnic wear, she raises the bar so high, it seems impossible to take eyes off her. The OG ethnic queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is known to redefine classic silhouettes and play with them with her flair. Her incredible ethnic wear looks are at par with contemporary fashion maverick status.

While the diva looks nothing less than a million bucks in high-end fashion ensembles, she brings all the nakhras and nazaakat to the table when she dons ethnic wear. Dishing out one fashion goal at a time with her ethnic sartorial prowess, here are 5 times that Kareena Kapoor Khan left us swooning over.

Kareena Kapoor Khan claims the throne of being the OG ethnic queen

Kareena in ethnic wear are a match made in heaven

Cementing the fact that she is one of Bollywood’s best-dressed actresses, Khan looked magnificent in an ivory and golden Anarkali. This ivory anarkali comes decked in gold metal gota embroidery on the hem, neckline, and cuffs. While, the Taj dupatta is beautified with hand-embroidered two-tone metal gota work in gold, silver, and broad silk zari on the borders. Bebo’s ensemble featured full-length sleeves, a scoop neckline, a cinched detail under the bust, and a pleated layered skirt reaching calf length.

To style her look, Bebo opted for statement ornate shoulder-dust earrings. Kareena opted for juttis in golden embellished with mirror work. As for her glam, the diva picked classic kohl-rimmed eyes, black eyeliner, smudged smoky eye shadow, oodles of mascara on the lashes, and a maroon bindi. The Jab We Met actor rounded off her ethnic look with a sleek, twisted high bun.

Kareena Kapoor gave soft girl spring vibes in a floral saree

Looking as graceful as ever, the Crew actress brought spring to the table with her six yards of elegance. Flaunting a pastel-hued Sabyasachi saree, Kareena Kapoor showed us how to rock a minimal chiffon saree look with utmost panache. The saree featured pastel pink flowers all over the beige saree with a striking golden border that added a charming yet subtle bling. This diva made sure to look gracefully delightful as she paired the saree with a champagne-golden sleeveless blouse.

Keeping her glam to the basic, Kareena went for classic contoured cheeks with a dash of highlighter and blush. Her side-parted ponytail and elegant earrings perfectly complemented her graceful ethnic look.

Kareena’s ‘Laal Ghagra’ painted the town red in the most alluring way

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress certainly looked scintillating in a hot red lehenga. Bebo looked absolutely ravishing in this vibrant Anjul Bhandari ensemble as she decked up to grace the NMACC opening ceremony.

This monotone lehenga was a visual treat of luxury and class and the diva certainly knew how to rock it with utmost refinement. The chikankari lehenga and blouse with sequin detailing all over was the epitome of rich ethnic wear. While the flared lehenga certainly stole our hearts, it was the racy backless blouse with trinkets hanging that caught our attention.

We loved how Bebo knotted her silk dupatta in the red hue at the back for a bow-like illusion whilst adding a whimsical flare to the look.

For accessories, Kareena picked rhombus-shaped quirky dangler earrings in tons of gold. Bold kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara with a hint of pinkish hue lip color rounded off her look. With a sleek bun, Poo made sure she nailed the ethnic wear in style.

Bebo looked striking in a blush pink saree from Manish Malhotra

When Kareena Kapoor is a wedding guest, you can expect the fashion to top the charts. For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Kareena Kapoor looked spectacular in a zari embroidered organza saree by Manish Malhotra.

This stunning drape was a perfect pick for a sundowner wedding. She wore the saree with a sleeveless blouse in a matching pink shade.

Always an ace in the beauty game, Kareena wore her hair open with a sleek center parting and added a kundan maang tikka on her head. Matching her mang tikka, the actress wore long dangling earrings, a couple of stack kadas, and a multi-strand statement choker necklace that perfectly matched the outfit.

Makeup wide, she opted for signature kohl-rimmed eyes along with tinted cheeks. She finished her look with a golden potli bag and posed with her BFF Karan Johar who matched not only her vibe but also outfit to the T.

With all her pre-draped cocktail saree, Kareena radiated glamour

Turning heads for all good reasons, Kareena Kapoor Khan channelled her Tareefan vibes at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cocktail party. Commanding all the attention in her high-slit pre-draped cocktail saree, Bebo picked this mauve ensemble from the shelves of designer Tarun Tahiliani.

The sheer beaded saree was a classic yet modern piece that featured a thigh-high slit along with a thin pleated pallu along the shoulder. Kareena opted for a matching off-shoulder bustier blouse that added oomph to the look.

The Veere Di Wedding actress looked resplendent as she paired her outfit with emerald shoulder-dust earrings and a silver side choker. Her side-swept hair and dewy makeup with hints of pinks on her cheeks and lips rounded her alluring look.

We are completely mesmerized and charmed with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ethnic outfits and we are sure you are too. Bringing magic straight from her closet, one outfit at a time, Bebo certainly knows how to grab attention for all the right reasons.

Comment down and let us know which of these gorgeous looks made your heart swoon.

