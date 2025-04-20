Jyotika, Suriya Mohanlal, Lionel Messi Sunny Deol Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Ishaan Mehra Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija Rajkummar Rao Jr NTR Deepika Padukone Mahesh Babu Babil Khan

Nimrat Kaur styles her casual outing look with Prada Bag worth Rs 2,51,000

In another episode of Nimrat Kaur’s luxury-dipped fashion diaries, the diva adorns Prada, Balenciaga, and Prada again. Check out her latest luxe-infused look.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Apr 20, 2025  |  06:38 PM IST |  3K
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur styles her casual outing look with Prada Bag worth Rs 2,51,000. PC: Bablu

Neutral-themed outfits and timeless denim are a fashion formula that never disappoints. The lively and cool hue of denim perfectly complements the earth-toned colors, serving a stylish and classy look. Nimrat Kaur has mastered the language of off-duty looks. From her black and white ensemble salon visits to her all-black Balenciaga active wear, Kaur never leaves behind luxury and style for any of her outings. And yet again, the luxuriophile stepped out, dripping with opulence in a neutral-themed fit. Let’s dissect her sway:

Advertisement

Nimrat Kaur styles her casual outing look with Prada Bag worth Rs 2,51,000. PC: Bablu

The Airlift actress was recently spotted donning a cool-girl outfit at a restaurant, flaunting her summer-apt sway like a fashion-forward diva. The fashionista adorned a three-piece ensemble, including a tank top, baggy denim jeans, and a shirt. Together, the understated outfit exuded chic and classy vibes. 

Flaunting a well-styled silhouette, Nimrat wore a white tank top with spaghetti straps that cinched at her bodice, creating a form-defining appeal. The deep scooped neckline of the top was perfect to don in the summer. She layered her white top with a beige shirt from the renowned luxury brand Balenciaga, worth Rs 76,000, according to Farfetch. 

Kaur kept her flowy-oversized shirt unbuttoned, adorning a downtown darling look. The luxe shirt featured the Balenciaga logo printed all over it. This isn’t the first time Nimrat Kaur was seen boasting Balenciaga; the diva also wore the brand’s activewear for one of her recent salon visits. 

Advertisement

She paired her neutral-tone upperwear with blue denim jeans. The high-rise baggy jeans completed Nimrat’s off-duty cool-girl look.

Nimrat Kaur styles her casual outing look with Prada Bag worth Rs 2,51,000. PC: Bablu

Going for a street-chic aesthetic, the actress adorned diamond drop earrings, paired with V-shaped gold dangles. She also wore a chain locket and gilded watch to round up her gold-girly aesthetic. The Lunchbox actress completed her look with brown-tinted sunglasses and a stack of golden bracelets. 

Nimrat Kaur’s bag collection is envy-inducing, as she has a gorgeous slew of high-end arm candy. For her latest OOTD, the Sky Force actress carried a light beige Prada Bonnie medium leather handbag, priced at around Rs 2,51,000. 

However, her Bag wasn’t the only Prada piece Kaur flaunted for the day; she also flung on Prada rafia loafers, costing approximately Rs 1,22,000, as per Farfetch. 

Nimrat Kaur is a Bollywood fashion diva whose off-duty looks always top the charts. Her recent earthy-toned, cool-chic aesthetic is a testimony to her unparalleled style and impeccable picks in luxury pieces. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor pairs her summer-perfect outfit with Hermes mules worth Rs 1,35,000

Credits: Bablu
About The Author
Anshita Singh Kashikar

Anshita Singh Kashikar is a fashion writer at Pinkvilla. With 5 years of writing experience, she has...

Advertisement

Latest Articles