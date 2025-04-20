Nimrat Kaur styles her casual outing look with Prada Bag worth Rs 2,51,000

Neutral-themed outfits and timeless denim are a fashion formula that never disappoints. The lively and cool hue of denim perfectly complements the earth-toned colors, serving a stylish and classy look. Nimrat Kaur has mastered the language of off-duty looks. From her black and white ensemble salon visits to her all-black Balenciaga active wear, Kaur never leaves behind luxury and style for any of her outings. And yet again, the luxuriophile stepped out, dripping with opulence in a neutral-themed fit. Let’s dissect her sway:

The Airlift actress was recently spotted donning a cool-girl outfit at a restaurant, flaunting her summer-apt sway like a fashion-forward diva. The fashionista adorned a three-piece ensemble, including a tank top, baggy denim jeans, and a shirt. Together, the understated outfit exuded chic and classy vibes.

Flaunting a well-styled silhouette, Nimrat wore a white tank top with spaghetti straps that cinched at her bodice, creating a form-defining appeal. The deep scooped neckline of the top was perfect to don in the summer. She layered her white top with a beige shirt from the renowned luxury brand Balenciaga, worth Rs 76,000, according to Farfetch.

Kaur kept her flowy-oversized shirt unbuttoned, adorning a downtown darling look. The luxe shirt featured the Balenciaga logo printed all over it. This isn’t the first time Nimrat Kaur was seen boasting Balenciaga; the diva also wore the brand’s activewear for one of her recent salon visits.

She paired her neutral-tone upperwear with blue denim jeans. The high-rise baggy jeans completed Nimrat’s off-duty cool-girl look.

Going for a street-chic aesthetic, the actress adorned diamond drop earrings, paired with V-shaped gold dangles. She also wore a chain locket and gilded watch to round up her gold-girly aesthetic. The Lunchbox actress completed her look with brown-tinted sunglasses and a stack of golden bracelets.

Nimrat Kaur’s bag collection is envy-inducing, as she has a gorgeous slew of high-end arm candy. For her latest OOTD, the Sky Force actress carried a light beige Prada Bonnie medium leather handbag, priced at around Rs 2,51,000.

However, her Bag wasn’t the only Prada piece Kaur flaunted for the day; she also flung on Prada rafia loafers, costing approximately Rs 1,22,000, as per Farfetch.

Nimrat Kaur is a Bollywood fashion diva whose off-duty looks always top the charts. Her recent earthy-toned, cool-chic aesthetic is a testimony to her unparalleled style and impeccable picks in luxury pieces.

