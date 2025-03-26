Nimrat Kaur’s jumpsuit styled with Rs 2,22,081 Prada bag is a total slay to stay cool on hot summer days

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer The Sky Force, playing the role of his wife. For the actress, this morning (March 26) was all about pampering herself at the salon, and for that, she served an effortless look in the easy-breezy jumpsuit, showing how they can be the perfect outfit for everyday style. Curious to know the deets! Then, let’s dive into it!

When visiting the salon, Nimrat Kaur intended to make a statement. Surely, why go for something dull when you can effortlessly turn heads? For this, she was wearing a striped grey jumpsuit. It was a sleeveless design with a high neckline. Its loose design ensured a relaxing vibe, making it just perfect for hot summer days. The knot in the middle cinched her waist and cascaded down in a loose pant style to ensure ease of movement.

Adding a style to her jumpsuit, the actress decided to style it with an ivory printed shrug, rolled-up sleeves, and loose fitting, which made it a perfect summer combination to recreate. You can also wear this jumpsuit as an individual piece and style this shrug with a casual top and shorts. This summer, get inspired by your favorite celebs and rock the season like never before.

Not settling for less, the Airlift actress decided to add the perfect accessories. For earrings, she chose a tiny piece that jingled in her ears while the statement watch and delicate bracelet adorned her wrists. The accessories were equally minimal yet striking, just perfect for enhancing everyday fashion. Adding a touch of class, she carried an ivory bag on her arm, perfect for a fashionable and functional look.

She flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup makeup look, enhancing her features with blush, glow, and lip balm. This proved that she doesn't need much glam to elevate her everyday summer fashion, as it’s always the simple things that make a statement. Also, to add a cool factor, she shaded her eyes with tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she left her voluminous tresses open, parted at the side, and wore beige shoes for footwear.

Nimrat Kaur’s salon outfit is just the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. You can effortlessly style it for casual coffee dates, outings with friends, college, and more. So, buckle up, girls; it’s time to rock this summer season.