Be Happy Ending Explained: Did Inayat Verma aka Dhara brave challenges to win show with the help of Abhishek Bachchan's Shiv?

Trigger Warning: This article contains spoilers related to Be Happy.

Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma starrer Be Happy was released just a couple of days back. While fans are enjoying the endearing story of the father-daughter duo; here we’ve explained the ending of the poignant story.

The trailer of Be Happy led by Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma reveals the story of a single father who goes to extreme lengths to follow his daughter’s dreams of winning the dance reality show, India’s Superstar Dancer. The little one meets her idol, the character played by Nora Fatehi, who helps her proceed in the reality show.

Dhara (Inayat Verma) works really hard and remains focused on winning the competition, but fate has some other plans. While the little one hurts her knee one day, everyone assumes it to be a typical discomfort. Later, Dhara faints during one of the segments of the reality show, and she is rushed to the hospital. Little did her father and grandfather expect, but doctors informed them about their daughter’s bone cancer.

Dhara undergoes treatment for days when she is even required to stay away from the show. She even went on to opt out of the show, believing that she wouldn’t be able to join soon. However, one day Dhara’s father, Shiv (Abhishek Bachchan) finds letters written by his daughter to her mom.

One of the wishes in the letters also mentioned her wish to reach the show’s finale. It is then that Shiv decides to fulfill her wish and picks her up from the hospital. He prepares her for dance while keeping her safety in mind. However, the conclusion of the show is left to the audience’s interpretation.

Advertisement

The odds of the show were initially favorable, one could conclude that Dhara might have recovered, but the little one’s health was declining, one can presume that things might have taken a tragic turn.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy is led by Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma alongside Johnny Lever and Harleen Sethi in supporting roles. Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production, the poignant film based on the father-daughter's duo bond is currently streaming on Prime Video.