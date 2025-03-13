Be Happy: Cast, plot, and runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming OTT dance drama

The release of the highly anticipated film Be Happy is almost here. The trailer and the songs of the Abhishek Bachchan-led movie have given the audience a peek into what's in store for them. Ahead of the dance drama's OTT release, let's take a look at the cast, plot, runtime, and all other important details that you should know about the movie before watching it.

Be Happy stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role as a single father. The cast includes Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Remo D'Souza has directed the film. It is produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the banner Remo D'Souza Entertainment. The movie is written by Remo D'Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, and Chirag Garg.

Be Happy revolves around a heartwarming father-daughter relationship. The 2-minute, 18-second trailer opens with a little girl, Dhara, performing on a stage. She dreams of participating in the country's biggest dance reality show. However, her father, Shiv, doesn't initially approve of her going to Mumbai. But when his daughter faces an obstacle, he does everything in his power to make her dream come true.

The official description of the trailer read, "A dance-drama film that follows a single father and his witty, wise-beyond-her-years daughter. When his daughter's dream of performing in the country's biggest dance reality show collides with a life-altering crisis, the father is driven to do the unthinkable, showcasing the extraordinary lengths he will go to fulfill her wishes and find happiness."

According to its streaming service, Be Happy has a runtime of 2 hours and 8 minutes.

The song Sultana has been released from the soundtrack of the movie. The music video features Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva showcasing their stunning dance moves. Other songs in the album include titles Raja, Devi Aayi, Mere Papa, Superstar, Mazza hi Mazza, Praan Pita Ka, Be Happy, and more.

Be Happy is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Holi.