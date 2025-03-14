Be Happy Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Abhishek Bachchan-led dance drama on Amazon Prime Video

The dance drama Be Happy has been released on Amazon Prime Video today, March 14, 2025. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The netizens who have already watched the Remo D'Souza directorial shared their reviews on X (Twitter). The 10 tweets in this article will show you the audience’s opinion about the latest movie before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised Be Happy for its emotional father-daughter story. Many of them praised Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma for their performances in the film.

One person said, “One of the best films seen on Amazon #Behappy. A Very nice emotional movie. Spellbound at the mesmerising performance of father @juniorbachchan and daughter #Dhara. An amazing blend of all emotions between father n daughter...A must watch film for all #BeHappyOnPrime.”

A user wrote, “#BeHappy watched, what an entertaining and emotional roller coaster movie..simply outstanding movie of the year...maza aa gya.. Performance by @juniorbachchan next level..all others actors performed excellent.. A must watch watch movie..dont miss it.”

Another netizen shared, “Watched #BeHappyOnPrime heartwarming n touchin Movie. Yet another Phenomenal n layered performance by @juniorbachchan kudos to #Inayatverma n entire team. Makes You laugh, Tears You up n uplifts You. Love You Ab. Killed it in Finale, so good to see You push Your boundaries.”

One post read, “Really touched by film!!! Such an emotional ride...best ...ABs @juniorbachchan performance is next level....I was expecting typical dance DID Abcd type....but it surprised... fabulous...Both AB n Inayat are excellent #BeHappy.”

Another review stated, “After Long i Saw an Inspiring movie called #BeHappy. @juniorbachchan Excellent creativity and performance. And Special Kudos to The Small Girl Dhara Rastogi. If U have spare time to watch it once with all family members.”

The cast of Be Happy includes Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the banner Remo D'Souza Entertainment.