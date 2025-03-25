Janhvi Kapoor vs Nora Fatehi fashion face off: Who owns the party look in Manish Malhotra sequin saree?

Another day another fashion face-off to check out. The fashion industry is constantly evolving, offering endless opportunities to experiment with different styles. In Bollywood, celebrities love trying on various outfits, but sometimes, they unintentionally end up in a fashion face-off, wearing the same ensemble from the same designer.

One such major clash we noticed was between Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, both rocking a party in Manish Malhotra’s multi-colored sequin saree. Let’s take a closer look at how they styled their outfits!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor raised the hotness bar with her dazzling look in Manish Malhotra’s multi-colored sequin saree, which radiated brilliance under the camera flashes. This pre-draped saree featured a neat waistband with the pallu attached, making it effortlessly stylish. Designed in a stunning blend of green, purple, and blue, the saree exuded a party-perfect vibe.

Adding a bold twist, Janhvi paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a scooped neckline. The ensemble accentuated her figure beautifully, making us fall head over heels for her look.

While the saree itself was enough to grab attention, the Bawaal actress didn't shy away from accessorizing. She elevated her look with a mesmerizing necklace and drop earrings. Her makeup was on point, adding the perfect finishing touch—shimmery pink eyeshadow, long lashes, kajal, blush, and pink lipstick. She styled her hair in soft, open waves that cascaded elegantly past her shoulders.

Nora Fatehi

For the same event attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi also made a striking appearance in Manish Malhotra’s sequin saree, with a slight variation in design. Her saree featured shades of rose gold, blue, purple, and green, arranged differently from Janhvi’s version. Like Janhvi’s, this was also a pre-draped saree, with neatly arranged pleats and a gracefully draped pallu over her shoulder. She opted for a slightly lower drape, giving a glimpse of her toned waist—leaving us all gasping for breath!

Adding to the boldness of her look, Nora paired the saree with a halter-neck blouse featuring a deep neckline, giving her ensemble an edgy appeal.

Letting her outfit take center stage, she kept accessories to a minimum, opting for just stud earrings to enhance her overall look.

Her makeup was kept subtle yet radiant, featuring shiny eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, blushed cheeks, and pink lipstick—completing her flawless masterpiece. She styled her hair in loose waves, parted to the side, allowing them to fall gracefully below her shoulders.

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi donned Manish Malhotra’s sequin saree, each glowing with their signature charm. While they styled it differently, both looked absolutely stunning in their own way.

For us, both are winners! But what do you think? Who nailed the sequin saree look better? Let us know in the comments below!