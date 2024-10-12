Mrunal Thakur’s gray waistcoat and straight-leg pants prove that workwear can be effortlessly stylish

Mrunal Thakur consistently blends style with comfort, and her latest look, shared by stylist Sheefa Gilani, is no exception. She stuns in a gray co-ord set that's perfect for a casual day at the office, effortlessly proving that you can look chic while keeping it laid-back.

Mrunal’s outfit from the brand Boohoo features a sleeveless gray long-line waistcoat with a round neck, stylish front buttons and functional pockets. The waistcoat not only elevates the look but also adds a touch of elegance. Paired with straight gray pants, this set strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual flair.

The Sita Ramam actress knows how the right accessories can make or break an ensemble. She opted for a wristwatch that adds a touch of sophistication without overpowering. Her small golden earrings provided just the right amount of sparkle, perfectly complementing the minimalistic vibe of the power dressing. To complete her look, she slipped into trendy transparent heels, which elongated her legs and gave her a streamlined appearance.

Mrunal kept her makeup fresh and natural, adding just enough drama with a swipe of kohl around her eyes without going overboard. She maintained a soft, consistent look with nude lips and feathered brows that added a delicate edge to her features. A subtle wash of nude eyeshadow tied everything together. Finally, her softly curled hair, cascading over her shoulders, gave her a sleek yet effortless finish.

Mrunal Thakur brings a breath of fresh air to the fashion scene, where trends often feel repetitive. Effortlessly transitioning from glamorous to androgynous styles, she exudes chic with every look. This young Bollywood actress has made a mark not only with her acting skills but also with her eclectic fashion sense.

Mrunal's ensemble is more than just a fashion statement—it's a modern take on women's office wear. It challenges the notion that chic and smart outfits can't also be comfortable. So, for those casual workdays, take inspiration from Mrunal’s trendy co-ord set, which is both flattering and stylish. Who says workwear has to be boring? Channel your inner fashionista and walk into the office with confidence and style!

