Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's 4 bridesmaid looks for Wedding season are worth STEALING

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, attended her friend’s wedding, serving as the perfect bridesmaid in stunning traditional looks. For the celebrations, she embraced a variety of styles, from lehengas to shararas and Anarkalis, each uniquely mesmerizing. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her breathtaking bridesmaid looks—let’s dive in!

1. Maroon lehenga

For her first look, Nysa Devgan dazzled in a meticulously crafted maroon lehenga from renowned designer Rahul Mishra’s Nargis couture. The sleeveless blouse featured a square neckline, heavily embellished with intricate embroidery in light shades, perfectly complementing the deep maroon backdrop. The lehenga itself showcased a stunning floral design with detailed embroidery along the edges, while a sheer dupatta, draped elegantly over one shoulder and tucked behind, added a graceful touch.

When it came to accessories, Nysa opted for statement pieces rather than minimal elegance. She adorned her neck with a striking choker, paired with delicate drop earrings. To complete the look, she wore multi-colored kadas on her wrists, adding a regal yet playful charm to her ensemble.

2. Soft pink lehenga

For her second look, the Gen-Z fashion icon stunned in a delicate light pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The ensemble featured an embellished ivory blouse adorned with intricate pearl detailing along the edges. She paired it with a tissue lehenga, beautifully accented with mirror work and embroidery at the hem. A sheer dupatta elegantly completed her look, adding a touch of ethereal charm.

For accessories, Nysa opted for traditional jhumkas and stacked kadas, perfectly complementing her outfit. Her choice of statement jewelry added a striking yet graceful touch, making her look effortlessly festive and chic.

3. Yellow Anarkali

For the Haldi celebration, Nysa Devgan radiated elegance in a vibrant yellow Anarkali by Jigar Mali worth Rs 43,900. The full-sleeved ensemble featured delicate traditional motifs, exuding a rich and festive charm. To add a striking contrast, she paired it with a sheer blue dupatta, beautifully detailed with intricate designs along the edges, enhancing the overall look.

For accessories, she opted for traditional Indian earrings that added a touch of elegance, along with a delicate neck chain that perfectly complemented her bridesmaid ensemble. Her look was a flawless blend of grace and festive vibrancy.

4. Blue lehenga

For her final look, Nysa Devgan dazzled in a stunning blue lehenga from Vvani by Vani Vats valued at Rs 179,500. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline with a sleeveless design, adding a modern touch to the traditional silhouette. The lehenga was adorned with intricate mirror work that shimmered beautifully under the lights, creating a mesmerizing effect. Opting for a monochrome aesthetic, she paired it with a matching lehenga, while the dupatta was stylishly draped around her neck, adding a unique flair to the ensemble.

For this look, too, Nysa Devgan kept her jewelry traditional, opting for elegant earrings and kadas that perfectly complemented her bridesmaid aesthetic. Her effortlessly glamorous style made her an inspiration for anyone looking for the perfect wedding guest ensemble.

All four of Nysa’s looks were nothing short of ethereal, fitting seamlessly into every wedding occasion—from mehendi and haldi to the main ceremony. Bridesmaids, take notes and get your outfits ready—because you never know when your best friend might find the one!