Priyanka Chopra adds zingy boost to our mid-week style in tangerine-ruched dress worth Rs 1,16,101 at World of Citadel reception

When Priyanka Chopra walks into a room, the world stops, and the same happened on September 24, 2024, as she arrived at Amazon’s exclusive reception for the World of Citadel in London at Fitz Russell Square. Our favorite superstar turned up the style dial to a whole new level in an orange bodycon dress, which was bright and bold. Well, honestly, we are still recovering from the shockwave she sent through dressing style. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Priyanka served an absolute fiery moment in a tangerine dress from the shelves of Silvia Tcherassi that had everyone talking. She chose a mock neck, sleeveless, and completely backless gown that clung to her body like a second skin. The sleek silhouette accentuated Priyanka’s every curve, while the standout detail was a ruched-wrapped sash around the hips that added drama, elegantly draping down to meet the floor-length hem. And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, the ruched detailing came adorned with silver stone elements, giving the dress an added sparkle and dose of high fashion. Her dress came with a price tag of Rs 1,16,101.

Keeping her accessories simple yet chic, the actress opted for small hoop earrings that perfectly complemented the silver stone detailing on the sash. A sleek bracelet and a delicate ring added just the right touch of elegance to her ensemble, while letting the dress remain the star and giving a polished and chic vibe.

Talking about the makeup, Priyanka raised the stakes on her alluring look even further by applying a bright red lipstick, which undoubtedly added some glamour to her face.

Her blushed cheeks complemented her facial features, giving her that radiant glow, while her soft, smokey eyes added that little but perfect touch of drama. These were then accompanied by arched brows, a touch of highlighter, thick mascara that intensified her eyes, and sharp cheeks.

She had a classy bun with a single hair falling down the side that added a touch of effortless elegance to her overall look. Her hairstyle balanced the boldness of the gown and make-up, creating a harmonious look that was both striking and elegant.

Priyanka Chopra in orange Silvia Tcherassi with fabulous accessories and makeup is the kind of effortless glamour look that makes her the star that she is. She did not only grace the event but commanded it, making the fashion world fall for her all over again!

