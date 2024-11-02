Priyanka Chopra brings ultimate Desi Girl vibes this Diwali in fiery red and floral saree

It is not an exaggeration to say that Diwali is more than a festival; it is a celebration of lights, love, and most importantly, fashion statements! This time out, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, along with their little cutie Malti Marie, adorned the celebrations in outfits that almost made our hearts stop. To commence the party, this beauty wore a hot red saree, and the very next day, she switched gears and adorned a floral saree, which was equally refreshing. Let’s get deeper into this attire.

The Bollywood beauty lit up the festival with her stunning fashion choices, starting with a jaw-dropping red saree from Sabyasachi on the first day of celebrations.

The actress’s saree was of a light sheer base with shimmering embellishments all over that reflected the light so perfectly that she sparkled akin to the Diwali diyas. The red hue of the saree was ideal for the festive spirit and, along with being classic, suited the purpose of the occasion. Styled magnificently, she accessorized it with a stylish red bralette blouse, which modernized the ethnic drape quite a bit.

As the actress gracefully draped the stunning saree, she added diamond dangler earrings that provided the perfect amount of bling. A bright stack of red bangles crowned the look, lending a traditional element to the overall look. Priyanka chose to keep her makeup at a bare minimum as she wanted to flaunt her natural beauty. She carried a classic style with nude lips, dramatic kohl eyes, and a small red bindi to complement the look while her soft, wavy hair was left open.

On the second day, she opted for a Green Ombré Silk Organza Saree from the talented designer Rahul Mishra, proving once again that she is a master of sartorial choices.

The beautiful sari drape crafted in soft silk organza with multi-coloured floral designs was awash with blue, pink, yellow, white, and green colors that seemed to flow within the fabric. The ombré effect added depth and dimension, making it a perfect choice for celebration filled with light and joy. Priyanka draped the saree over a vibrant yellow sleeveless blouse, which not only added a pop of color but also complemented the floral patterns beautifully.

To tie the whole look together, she accessorized with yellow and blue bangles, enhancing the cheerful vibe of her outfit, and opted for small diamond earrings that provided a subtle sparkle without overshadowing her ensemble.

The makeup was as ravishing as her outfit. Priyanka opted for a warm brown lipstick, which complemented her skin by bringing an element of warmth. Smokey eyeshadow paired with blushed cheeks presented a soft radiant glow, and mascara-loaded lashes did a great job framing the eyes, making the latter really pop against the pale colors of the saree. Her hairdo—the elegant side-parting-do—made her shine as elegantly charming and true to the spirit of Diwali.

Priyanka Chopra has served undoubtedly two of the most spectacular looks. It has also taught us that it is not just about the lights and the sweets; it’s also about embracing and showcasing one’s unique style. Here’s to stunning moments from Priyanka and her family as they continue to light our feeds!