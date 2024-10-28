PIC: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas slay in casual looks on their London dinner date

Priyanka Chopra is currently spending some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas in London. Earlier, they celebrated Karwa Chauth together in the city. Now, a picture from the couple’s dinner date has surfaced on the internet. Priyanka and Nick were seen slaying casual looks as they stepped out for an evening together.

The restaurant in London that recently hosted Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a collage of pictures with the couple. Nick was seen wearing a hoodie with cargo pants. Priyanka wore an oversized light blue shirt and gray pants. The duo donned caps and carried sling bags. PC and Nick were all smiles as they posed with different members of the restaurant team.

The caption of the post read, “We were absolutely thrilled to host Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at our venue. It was an honor to have such incredible guests share their evening with us. Thank you for choosing us—we hope to see you again soon!”

Fans showered love on the couple’s glimpse in the comments section using heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared some heartwarming pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebration. In the first slide, Nick Jonas was seen making his wife drink water as she broke her fast. In one hand, he held his phone, which showed PC’s mother, Madhu Chopra, on a video call with them.

The interesting part was Priyanka’s outfit, which was a magenta tracksuit and a red dupatta draped over her head. The actress was seen reading a special note from her husband in the second photo. The last slide was a cute couple selfie in which PC flaunted her mehendi.

In the caption, she wrote, “To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth and yes I’m filmy.” Check out the post!

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel. She has been regularly offering a peek into the sets of the show in which she will be returning as agent Nadia. Meanwhile, the Indian spinoff Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is releasing on November 7, 2024.

