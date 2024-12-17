Priyanka Chopra vs Alia Bhatt Fashion Face Off: Who styled Sabyasachi’s ivory floral saree better?

Fashion face-offs in Bollywood always grab attention, and this time, two gorgeous actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, were found wearing the same beautiful floral Sabyasachi saree, inviting a style battle! Both Priyanka and Alia wore similar stunning Sabyasachi sarees with amazing floral motifs, but each had a unique way of styling it, showcasing how versatile this design can be. Let’s take a closer look at this fashion face-off.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked incredibly graceful at the "100 Days of Raj Kapoor" event in a beautiful white Sabyasachi saree adorned with delicate multi-colored floral prints. The elegant embroidery on the soft ivory base exuded timeless charm, while the perfectly paired three-fourth-sleeve blouse with a daringly low V-neck added just a touch of edginess to her look.

She chose to accessorize minimally, wearing only a choker embedded with large pearls, which allowed the saree to take center stage. Her makeup was understated, featuring a dewy base, highlighter, and nude lips, complemented by mascara-coated lashes. Alia styled her hair in soft, dark waves, creating an extraordinarily relaxed yet sophisticated look—perfectly embodying effortless chic.

Priyanka Chopra

Last year, Priyanka Chopra stunned everyone with her perfect fall ethnic inspiration. She wore an ivory Sabyasachi saree featuring soft pastel florals in shades of pink, lavender, brown, and green. Her sleeveless blouse with a deep V-neckline brought a modern and bold twist to the traditional saree.

Like Alia, Priyanka kept her accessories minimal but impactful, opting for a chunky choker and statement rings that elevated her bold elegance. Her makeup was glamorous, with a bold red lip, smoky kohl-rimmed eyes, and contoured cheeks. She styled her hair sleek and flowing, adding an effortless touch to her striking ensemble.

Verdict

In this fashion face-off, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt both made the most of the grandeur of floral Sabyasachi sarees, each lending an air of grace distinct from the other.

Priyanka Chopra gave autumn vibes in her ivory floral saree with soft pastel prints, bold accessories, and a glamorous makeup look. She exuded confidence and bold elegance.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, created a soft, ethereal feel in her white floral saree, pairing it with understated makeup and an easy, wavy hairstyle. Her look evoked sheer grace and simplicity.

This one's a tie, as both actresses brought something distinctively special to the table. Let us know which celebrity look you loved the most!

