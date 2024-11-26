Radhika Merchant sets the bar high for wedding fashion in a jaw-dropping Sabyasachi ensemble; here’s why we’re obsessed

In this wedding season, our feeds are lighting up with some breathtaking looks, and one standout is Radhika Merchant, who never fails to charm us. Recently, she left us swooning over her dreamy saree look—perfect for nailing any wedding function. Let’s dive into the details of her stunning ensemble.

On an ordinary evening, Radhika dropped major wedding inspiration, proving that sarees are anything but boring. Her saree from the Sabyasachi collection was a true masterpiece. Featuring rich brown and golden tones, it offered a unique twist on traditional designs. The upper portion of the saree showcased a deep brown hue adorned with intricate mirror work, while the lower section incorporated hints of black and a beautiful floral design.

Another striking feature of her saree was the intricate golden embroidery along the hem. This exquisite detailing added a regal touch, making it ideal for turning heads and stealing hearts at any wedding function.

Radhika paired the saree with a velvet blouse that perfectly complemented its intricate embroidery. Designed with a plunging neckline and sleeveless details, the blouse added a modern edge to the traditional ensemble. Everything about her outfit was beyond imagination—an outfit every girl dreams of wearing. Truly, the perfect wedding look!

Let’s shift our focus to another show-stopping element of her look—her choice of accessories. Radhika made an unusual yet stunning statement by styling her saree with a diamond and emerald choker necklace paired with matching earrings. The intricate craftsmanship and vintage-inspired design added a regal, traditional charm to her wedding ensemble, making it unforgettable.

Radhika’s makeup struck the perfect balance—not too bold, not too subtle, but absolutely flawless. With a natural base, she elevated her look with bold eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, and a touch of kajal. The blush and nude lipstick lent her a fresh, radiant glow. Her open hair, styled in a soft side partition, exuded effortless glamour, while the finishing touch—a classic round bindi—added an elegant, traditional vibe.

If you, like Radhika, adore sarees but struggle to find the perfect one, her look is the ultimate inspiration. Here’s a little cheat code: when opting for a heavily embellished saree, keep the blouse and accessories minimal to strike the right balance.

