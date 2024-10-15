Ananya Panday’s black midi dress worth Rs 46,078 is the ultimate party essential for slaying your New Year’s look; bookmark it now

Last night, Ananya Panday made a dazzling appearance at an event in Mumbai, rocking a dress that every party girl dreams of. She made heads turn in a striking black shimmery dress. Known for her chic style choices, Ananya once again proved why she is on the fashion radar. Her outfit is not only perfect for star-studded events but is also ideal for anyone looking to make a statement this party season. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Straight from the racks of Self Portrait, the dress is a perfect blend of sparkle, sass, and sophistication. The sleeveless number was all kinds of sleek and chic with fitted detailing that showed off her silhouette in the most glamorous way possible. Thick halter neck straps added a bold touch, while the real scene stealer were those cut-out details at the front, which were beautifully concealed with silver bows. A mix of flirty and festive, these bows added just the right amount of playful charm to her party outfit.

What makes this dress a true star though is the boucle fabric. With its overall shimmer, it instantly transformed the dress into a statement piece, perfect for party nights. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs 46,078.

If you think Ananya Panday’s dress is enough, you are wrong. The Call Me Bae actress raised the bar with her accessory game. Opting for the mini golden ear tops and gold rings on her fingers, she maintained a classy and sophisticated look while a Mach & Mach bow-detailing black heel added top-notch glamor. Those bow-adorned heels were a perfect match to the dress, tying the whole look together.

And now let us discuss her make-up. Ananya Panday's beauty was focused on the glowing and radiant vibe. She flaunted blushed cheeks with glossy lipsticks and sharp on-fleek eyeliners, which highlighted the eyes. Highlighter on her cheekbones? Check. Glossy black nail paint? Double check. Plus, she made sure that her hair was neatly parted from the center, and it was all sleek and straight cascading down her shoulder.

Ananya’s whole vibe screamed effortless chic with the right amount of sparkle. Whether you are planning for a festive event or a New Year's celebration, this attire should help bring out the diva in you. Bows, a shimmery dress, bold eye make-up, and glossy lips—this is what you call holiday glam!

