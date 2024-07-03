Vicky Kaushal oozes luxury and class in Versace fit at Bad Newz’s Tauba Tauba song launch

Vicky Kaushal has carved his niche not just with his impeccable choices of movies but also with his suave fashion sense. Be it his monotone suits that he poses in or his swanky, laidback style of jeans and oversized shirts, Vicky certainly knows fashion and aces at it in an understated way.

Often dropping videos swaying and dancing to the tunes of new Punjabi tracks, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor makes every girl’s heart flutter. This time around, Vicky made sure it was one of his upcoming songs that he grabbed everyone’s attention with.

Marking the launch of a brand-new song launch, Tauba Tauba, from his upcoming movie Bad Newz, Mr. Kaushal was seen attending the launch party dressed in the chicest way.

Vicky Kaushal in Versace for the Tauba Tauba song launch has us swooning

Known for his casual, chic, and easy-to-replicate style, Vicky Kaushal has often made sure he makes heads turn for him. The Raazi actor was seen attending the song launch from his upcoming movie Bad Newz on July 2, 2024, in Mumbai.

Dressed to kill with style, Vicky had us saying “Tauba Tauba” with fondness each time we laid eyes on him. Keeping it stylish and edgy to fit the swanky mood of the song, the Bollywood star was seen in a Versace ensemble and dripped luxury.

Styling his sleek black trousers for a dash of panache, Vicky opted for a Versace Barocco Sea silk shirt in black and white signature designs of underwater sea elements. Priced at INR 1,10,893 (USD 1328), the shirt looked posh and ritzy on Vicky. But he did not stop there; he took it up a notch and made a bold attempt at matching print-on-print, and if you ask us, he succeeded like a pro!

With a couple of shirt buttons undone, he topped it with a matching Versace Barocco Sea reversible cardigan; Vicky Kaushal stole the show. He rolled up the jacket sleeves and sported a casual look paired with his black trousers. This signature Versace printed jacket comes with a heavy price tag of INR 2,03,336 (USD 2436).

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal styled his Versace look

Maintaining his suave factor, the Govinda Naam Mera actor opted for a pair of sleek black velvet shoes to round up his monochrome look. He added a stylish pair of brownish-mauve sunglasses from Mont Blanc that boast a sleek and modern design with golden accents. These posh sunglasses are priced at INR 28,300 (USD 338). With a golden chain and a hoop pendant, Vicky Kaushal oozed luxury and class like no other.

We absolutely love Vicky’s refreshing style of street fashion. Comment down below and let us know what are your thoughts on the same.

