Rashmika Mandanna goes NO-FUSS for her airport look in no makeup, white hoodie and trackpants, giving straight-up travel goals

Crushmika, aka our Rashmika Mandanna, always has us wrapped around her finger with her stunning and effortless style. Arriving back in Mumbai for the trailer launch of her movie Sikandar, the actress embraced a sporty look, proving that you don’t always need jeans, tops, or dresses to make an impression. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

Constantly on the move, Rashmika Mandanna arrived back in Mumbai in a chic and comfortable ensemble. She opted for a white hoodie featuring zip details at the front, loose full sleeves, and an oversized fit, exuding a relaxed vibe. If you prefer a no-fuss, travel-friendly look, this white hoodie is a must-have in your wardrobe.

Forgoing jeans, the Chhaava actress styled her white hoodie with black track pants featuring white stripes along the sides. The high-waist fit added the perfect length, while the wide-leg design ensured comfort and ease of movement.

Rashmika Mandanna elevated her sporty look with golden hoop earrings and a smartwatch, striking the right balance between fashion and function. Keeping the focus on her ensemble and accessories, she pulled back her front strands into a sleek bun. To complete the look, she shaded her eyes with black-tinted sunglasses, adding an extra touch of cool.

Rashmika Mandanna kept her makeup minimal, embracing her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. However, it was her signature smile that truly stole the show, adding an effortless glow to her appearance. For footwear, she opted for pink flats, ensuring comfort while traveling.

Her airport look was all about blending sporty style with ease—rocking a chic hoodie and track pants while letting her natural beauty shine. Honestly, it's the perfect travel outfit to take inspiration from!

What do you think of Rashmika Mandanna’s airport style? Let us know in the comments below!