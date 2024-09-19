Rashmika Mandanna in her black and golden lehenga can even outshine festive fireworks this season

Rashmika Mandanna has always been a style diva who can set foot in both Western and Indian attire effortlessly. Her stylist Meagan Concessio recently posted her pictures in stunning black and golden lehenga and it can instantly put you in a festive mood. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna has set the fashion world abuzz, this time in a black and golden lehenga from the shelves of Delhi Vintage Co. The stunning lehenga features a black backless and sleeveless choli with a plunging neckline, adorned with small silver sequins scattered all over.

The neckline and hem are beautifully framed with intricate floral borders, giving the choli a delicate yet luxe touch. Shining with all its uniqueness, there are two golden fish embroideries sewn on the choli; small coin sequins hang from the hem of the choli creating a mesmerizing effect.

The Pushpa actress wore this choli and a signature black hand-woven organza skirt by Delhi Vintage Co. adorned with golden flower patterns that go well with the Choli. Similar floral borders are also present on it thus, providing her overall appearance with a classy touch and making her look put together seamlessly.

To complete her ensemble, Rashmika draped a dupatta crafted from golden tissue fabric from her arms. The dupatta carries a similar black border as the lehenga choli, adding an extra layer of elegance to the outfit.

Regarding the accessories, Rashmika opted for both a bold and sophisticated approach. She wore a mismatched ear cuff made of silver along with studs that had detailed coin motifs on them to give her lehenga an original feel and fresh appearance.

Furthermore, it was accessorized with a glittering necklace made of silver which also contained an eye-catching coin motif that matched nicely with golden accents found in her skirt.

Her make-up was nothing short of enchanting. For her lips, she opted for a coral-toned lipstick. A similar coral eyeshadow was applied to the eyelids, which enhanced her beauty in a soft yet glamorous way. This was complemented by kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes that added more drama to it while also making it look classic and elegant.

A traditional look is only complete with a bindi. She also finished her look with a black micro bindi. She allowed her hair to fall freely and straight with the middle part, which gave them an impression of being sleek and sophisticated.

If you want to make your mark this season, put on that lehenga confidently as Rashmika does. This lehenga is definitely a game-changer and is fit for every celebration.

