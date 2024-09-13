Rashmika Mandanna’s airport outfit ft. Rs 15,000 hoodie and black flared pants is proof that you don’t need to sacrifice comfort for style

Our beloved “National Crush” Rashmika Mandanna is giving us major comfort goals with her latest Mumbai airport look. Forget those fancy dresses or extravagant outfits- Rashmika has officially crowned hoodies and flared pants as the reigning combo travel chic. The actress was spotted in a white hoodie and black flared pants proving that comfy airport fashion is the way to go. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Our girl Rashmika was rocking a white sweat hoodie from none other than Onitsuka Tiger- and it wasn’t just any hoodie. This Rs 15,000 cosy piece featured a drawstring neckline and a bold Onitsuka tiger graphic in striking green splashed across the front. It is perfect for when you want to stay snug but still turn heads.

But the fashion game didn’t stop there! She paired the hoodie with black flared pants that came with a twist- subtle slits on the side, adding a dash of sass to comfy vibes. It’s the ultimate blend of relaxed and stylish.

Along with her white hoodie and black flared pants, she opted for a white Onitsuka tiger cap to match. The cap was a perfect add-on for those low-key airport vibes, offering a sporty yet stylish finish to her look. To keep things seamless, she paired the look with black sneakers from the same brand, ensuring fashion and comfort.

Advertisement

Her make-up was a dewy perfection. The Animal star looked different with her bright complexion, and rosy cheeks that provided a hint of glow complemented by a pale pink lip tint finishing off softly and naturally. To top it all off, she went for a slicked-back bun to keep her face clean and fresh.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is popularly known as the ‘National Crush’ does not just have an amazing smile and a down-to-earth attitude but also her clothing sense is straight out of this world. The Tollywood darling is an enchantress with a closet that screams ‘fun’, ‘fabulous’ and ‘fiercely experimental’.

Rashmika’s look was relatable enough to steal for your next airport run. Just grab your favorite hoodie, slip into some flared pants and boom- you are one step closer to her effortlessly stylish yet comfy vibe. The actress with her latest look proved that she knows the art of flying with maximum comfort and minimal effort and we are all here for it!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna dons raw silk lehenga made with sitaara embroidery, styles with 2 dupattas for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding