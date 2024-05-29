From stylish co-ord sets to statement jackets, Bollywood actresses have a knack for transforming airport terminals into their personal style stages. And earlier this morning, actresses served some fashion inspiration with classy attire at the airport. It goes without saying that we are totally obsessed with their airport-ready wardrobe choices.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at the mesmerizing airport looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, and more as they headed to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party?

Disha Patani looked awesome in a white crop top and jeans:

The Yodha actress knows just how to turn heads with her beyond-stylish choices, and this is true for her airport outfits as well. She recently made us gasp with a white-and-blue airport look. The outfit featured a white full-sleeved crop top with a deep and alluring sweetheart neckline. It also helped the diva flaunt her enviable curves. Advertisement

She paired it with blue high-waisted denim jeans with a comfortably chic wide-legged silhouette that looked just great. These distressed jeans looked very exquisite with the stylish top. She also gave a sporty edge to the airport look with matching white sneakers. The actress also added a black bag with minimalistic accessories. Even her natural-looking makeup look was great.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor rocked a stylish blue and black look:

The Murder Mubarak actress wore a blue and black fit featuring a black cap-sleeved T-shirt with a sophisticated high neckline. She paired it with high-waisted and wide-legged dark blue jeans. The comfy jeans also looked amazing, with convenient pockets on both sides.

Further, the diva layered her fashion-forward ensemble with a matching full-sleeved oversized denim jacket. She also accessorized her look with a black cap, big sunglasses, and a classy black tote bag. Even her white sneakers added a touch of sporty sass to her look. Her subtle makeup was also just the right addition.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a laid-back shirt and jeans look:

The Crew actress always made a mesmerizing mark with her airport fashion, and her recent laid-back look proved the same. It featured a pristine white T-shirt with a high, circular neckline. This was tucked into wide-legged light blue denim jeans with pockets on both sides. The whole casual and chic look was super stylish.

The ensemble was further layered with an easy-breezy black and white striped shirt. The collared, oversized shirt also looked super comfortable. Bebo also added white sneakers to give her chill look a rather sporty and stylish edge. She tied her hair up into a high bun for a natural-looking makeup look. Even her minimalistic accessories and brown bag were definitely on fleek.

Sara Ali Khan made a mark with a comfy and chic co-ord set:

Sara’s all-beige airport-ready ensemble proved she knows just how to create a fiercely fashionable fit. The exquisite look featured a stylish co-ord set with a sleeveless graphic crop top and matching pants. The high-waisted pants with stylishly flared edges also screamed all things comfortable and stylish.

She also tied the matching full-sleeved jacket around her waist to give her easy-breezy look a rather sporty appeal. The diva added white sneakers to complete the look. Even her minimalistic accessories were on point. The list included white sunglasses, a wristwatch, and a black statement sling bag. Her natural makeup look and hairstyle were just on point.

Ananya Panday slayed in a black crop jacket with jeans:

Even the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ airport fashion game is visibly always the best. The stylish look featured a black crop top with a circular neckline. This was paired with high-waisted denim jeans with a comfortably wide-legged silhouette that screamed awesomeness.

Advertisement

This was layered with a black bomber cropped jacket with an oversized silhouette and ruched sleeves. Ananya also added a sporty twist to her look with amazing sneakers. She also added minimalistic accessories like semi-tinted sunglasses to complete her airport look. We also loved her sleek and straight hairstyle with her no-makeup look!

So, are you feeling inspired? Which one of these summer fashion looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor serves laid-back vibes in crop top with flared jeans but Mr and Mrs Mahi tribute steals attention