Rashmika Mandanna’s black saree with 3D blouse is the perfect alternative to classic LBD any day

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be effortlessly making her way through the promotional rounds of Pushpa 2, the latest of which, in a black saree, proves that she is not just a powerhouse of talent but a potential style icon. Whether it is simply slaying off-screen or on-screen, the actress knows how to leave us all in awe-and this look? Total knockout.

For this promotional event, Rashmika donned nothing but an alluring piece-black saree. So, let's see in detail what adorns her.

Let's start with the saree - a good old classic black, as who wouldn't love a sleek, timeless color that's versatile and always on point? Well, not just any black saree. With neat pleats and a sleek pallu draped underneath the blouse, Rashmika's black saree had a little twist in traditional draping style.

An off-shoulder black design with a sweetheart neckline, flattering silhouette, and, of course, incredibly chic. Wait, here's where the good part begins. The blouse was embellished with 3D rosette designs that added just enough oomph to the whole look.

But what really elevated her look was her accessories. Rashmika opted for multiple silver finger rings to make an otherwise classic saree much bolder. It was subtle but made her more of a fashion-forward diva.

Rashmika Mandanna opted for glow makeup with a dewy base to lend her skin that lit-from-within look. She added a lot of blush and highlighter to her cheeks, achieving that flushed, gorgeous look perfectly balanced against the sleekness of the outfit. The eyes were dramatic—the thin strokes of eyeliner, the kohl-rimmed waterline, and the shimmery brown eyeshadow for that appealing look. Her glossy nude lipstick is the finishing touch that made everything perfect, adding just enough oomph to the look.

And, of course, her hair was the cherry on the cake that made her look complete. She kept it simple, elegant, and effortless by leaving it open with a soft midpart, allowing her natural waves to cascade beautifully.

Rashmika's saree appearance for Pushpa 2, in simple terms, is understated and chic but very much statement-making. From the silver rings to the gorgeous glow and, of course, sultry eyes- every detail is nothing less than a masterstroke. So, if you are looking to throw your next cocktail party or evening party, just look at Rashmika's look in black and her flawless beauty look and get inspired!

