Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a yellow marigold dress as she lands in Mumbai to promote Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna, a star renowned for her simplistic beauty in traditional attires has made yet another cute appearance. She arrived alongside actor Allu Arjun in Mumbai for the press meet and promotions of their upcoming film Pushpa 2.

For the travel, Rashmika donned a gorgeous yellow bralette dress. The dress looked vibrant and exuded every bit of Rashmika’s warm and happy-go-lucky personality. Its standout feature was the oversized marigold flower print overall, which was pleasing to the eyes; the actress paired it perfectly with black sunglasses and sneakers.

Quite literally, the dress made for a refreshing airport look and is a nod to the vivacious energy of Srivalli in Pushpa, which we are all too excited for!

What we love the most about the dress is its equal parts trendy and edginess with the bralette detailing and the flowy silhouette. It added the comfort and ease needed for traveling. To top it off, the print keeps the mood cheerful all along making it a striking departure from the muted tones often seen in airport outfits. Hence, Rashmika can have all the flowers and our hearts too!

With promotions going on at full speed, our girl needs to be on the get-go. Pushpa actress opted for a pair of pine green sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger, that added a playful contrast to the ensemble. Her choice of sneakers showcases her knack for blending functionality with a chic aesthetic, a combination that defines her overall approach to fashion. It’s cool, casual, and relatable, just like Rashmika herself.

Given the change in weather, the star also carried a soft beige shawl matching the tones of the dress to comfort her. Lastly, the look was completed with a pair of black sunnies from Prada.

Rashmika Mandanna has time and again delighted her fans with her fashion finesse, be it a traditional saree, pastel suit, red carpet gown, or street-style fashion. She continues to embrace and ace diverse styles with ease. Her airport looks have easily become a favorite as they reflect her casual, simple, and laid-back style while keeping it polished and natural. Similarly, with this simple yet striking look, Rashmika proved once again that her fashion choices are as versatile as her acting repertoire.

For girls busy curating their airport fits, pause and take a page from Rashmika’s lookbook. Throw in some bold prints, casual sneakers, and bright colors into your everyday wear. Your airport looks can be as bold and beautiful as you and you’re ready to travel in style—just like Rashmika.

