Year Ender 2024: Rashmika Mandanna is OBSESSED with THIS one fashion trend, and new brides should take notes

Rashmika Mandanna’s saree collection in 2024 was breathtaking, flaunting Indian tradition with a touch of glamor that had us taking notes. Whether it’s Animal or Pushpa promotions, we have always seen Rashmika showcasing her love for the saree. Here, we are going back in time to relive some of her best saree moments that had us swooning over her.

1. Burgundy saree

For the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna stunned in a burgundy saree by Manish Malhotra, and it was a true showstopper moment. The sheer saree featured a thick burgundy border, exuding sophistication, while the golden tassels along the hem added a luxurious touch.

She paired the saree with a plush velvet blouse featuring a sleeveless design and a plain neckline, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and elegance, ideal for gracing any event. Complementing her outfit, Rashmika opted for traditional jewelry and styled her hair in loose waves, exuding effortless glamour.

2. Black saree

During Animal promotions, Rashmika Mandanna left us spellbound with her mesmerizing look in a black saree by Raw Mango. The sheer black saree was draped flawlessly around her curves, revealing just the right amount of skin to leave everyone in awe. She paired it with a wide-strap blouse featuring a deep neckline, creating a stunning and unforgettable look that was hard to look away from.

For accessories, Rashmika chose a three-layered traditional neckpiece, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. However, it was her bold makeup that truly stole the show. She opted for smudged eyeliner enhanced with eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, glossy nude lipstick, and a highlighter that added a dazzling sparkle to her look.

3. Ivory saree

For the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a Marodi-embroidered organza and silk saree by Lajjoo Bombay. The ivory sheer fabric, adorned with intricate golden embroidery along the hemline, made it a perfect choice for festive and family occasions. She paired it with a sleeveless V-neck blouse, which complemented the saree beautifully with its simple yet elegant golden embroidery.

Rashmika completed her look with traditional golden jewelry and kept her hair open, letting it flow naturally for an effortless and graceful appearance.

4. Yellow saree

To attend the Pushpa 2 promotion in Kochi, The National Crush left us totally smitten in her custom yellow saree by RajiRamniq. Featuring thick, horizontal, dark yellow detailing, her saree was definitely a showstopper of the event. Draped beautifully, she let her pallu slide down naturally on her arms, adding a graceful touch.

She paired her yellow saree with the sleeveless blouse and scooped neckline but with a customized touch. The back of her blouse features a knot detailing with the Pushpa embroidered on it. Moreover, she opted for a Kundan choker necklace and round accessories, adding the right sparkle to her look.

5. Muted rose-pink saree

For the KISSIK song launch event, Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a sheer, muted rose-pink organza saree. Though plain, the saree was far from basic, effortlessly drawing all the attention. Blending traditional elegance with a touch of boldness, she paired it with a sleeveless V-neck blouse, proving that simplicity can truly steal the show.

To elevate her look, Rashmika added a traditional touch with a golden choker neckpiece and matching earrings. Her hair was styled to perfection, adorned with a gajra, beautifully balancing modern sophistication with a traditional vibe.

6. White saree

At another Animal movie promotion, Rashmika Mandanna wore a stunning white saree from Raw Mango. The saree featured a golden lining along the hemline, adding just the right touch of elegance to her look. True to her style, she let the pallu flow gently over her arms. She paired the saree with a brocade blouse featuring sleeveless, V-neck detailing—perfect for turning any event into a fashion runway.

Her accessories were equally on point. Rashmika completed her outfit with traditional Indian jewelry, including a choker necklace and bangles. She finished her look with a neat low ponytail, exuding grace and sophistication.

Rashmika Mandanna’s saree moments in 2024 were truly unforgettable. From her sheer black saree to her rose-pink organza saree, she has consistently shown how a simple saree can make a striking style statement. If you think sarees are outdated, these Rashmika-inspired looks will prove otherwise—because sarees can never be boring!

