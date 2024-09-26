Samantha Ruth Prabhu elevates her co-ord set game to whole new level with pastel green ensemble for Citadel: Honey Bunny promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back, and she’s not playing it safe with her sartorial choices as she gears up for her much-anticipated web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress is already creating a stir in the fashion department. After wowing us with her tassel pants, she’s now upped the ante with a jaw-dropping pastel green co-ord set from Kresha Bajaj. Let’s take a look at her outfit.

Let’s talk about the co-ord set, which features a stunning green basil top that’s nothing short of spectacular. The top is made from suede fabric, and the green sheer fabric of its mock neckline artfully hints at her skin, adding flirtatious touch while maintaining an air of elegance.

It’s a perfect balance of classy and bold, allowing her to showcase her style prowess effortlessly. Paired with fitted wide-leg suede pants, her look was all about making a statement while keeping comfort in mind.

The actress completed the outfit with exquisite accessories. She chose tiny gold earrings that added a delicate touch without overwhelming the look, and she effortlessly flaunted a Bvlgari Serpenti watch. Golden heels perfectly complemented the ensemble, elongating her silhouette while adding a hint of glam.

When it came to the makeup section, she went for a less is more—but striking look instead. A simple coat of nude lipstick and eyeshadow worked well in allowing a soft and muted color palette.

Nevertheless, her eyes were stunning with thick coats of mascara, a sweep of kohl, and nude eyeshadow. Thanks to her perfectly arched brows, the enchanting beauty had the right amount of zen and flair. And how could one fail to mention her bold hairstyle with luscious reddish-brown hair color, which she styled to perfection, completing her head-turning appearance?

Apart from this look, Samantha attended the Citadel world party in London. Samantha donned a navy-blue look created by her best friend, Kresha Bajaj. This ensemble comprised scalloped beaded pants and a trailing satin top that was cut out on the sides. The top was strapless.

Samantha opted for pairing it up with small stud earrings, as well as a diamond necklace. One has to appreciate the makeup as well. Samantha had defined cheekbones, wore nude lipstick, glitter makeup, and had winged eyeliner. This entire sleek and simple look was complemented by a stylish hairdo that was worn open.

This new promotional tour for Citadel Honey Bunny is already showing that Samantha is not only a good actress but an amazing fashion icon as well. With every look, she sets the bar higher, and we do not know how she will top that next time! More fabulous moments from this queen of style are expected soon!

