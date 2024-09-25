Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets the party started in blue strapless top and tassel pants worth Rs 3,00,000 at Citadel reception in London

On September 24, 2024, Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the exclusive drinks reception hosted by Amazon to celebrate the World of Citadel at Fitz Russell Square in London. The event attracted a star-studded crowd, but all eyes were undoubtedly on Samantha, who looked absolutely stunning in blue tassel pants and top ensemble which was unique in all ways. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Samantha stole the spotlight with a breathtaking outfit from the shelves of designer Kresha Bajaj. She paired eye-catching blue pants made from faceted beads, which were meticulously crafted using the tasseling technique. The technique of tasseling is primarily a decoration for textiles in which small rope ends or tasses are fixed on the periphery of the fabric and its garments and other ornaments.

This technique increases the aesthetic appeal of the outfit, adds more texture, and induces a sense of movement in the designed object. The detailed patterns of the pants added a playfulness to Samantha’s outfit making it rather sophisticated as well and therefore the pants were one of her greatest highlights of the look.

Completing the look with the quirky pants, Samantha chose a bright blue strapless top. Made from the finest quality satin, the top featured a beautifully draped design that resembled a flowing waterfall, adding a graceful and ethereal quality to her outfit. The combination of structured pants and a fluid top created a harmonious balance that was both bold and elegant. Her outfit comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 3,00,000.

Samantha completed her look with a sleek diamond choker and tiny earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overshadowing the ensemble. Her make-up was flawlessly executed with nude lipstick that complemented her glowing skin and blushed cheeks adding a radiant touch and thick sweep of kohl enhancing her captivating eyes.

The eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes made her eyes pop while nude eyeshadow and groomed brows provided a polished finish. Her hair was styled in soft waves, left open and elegantly side parted. It enhanced her overall allure.

Samantha’s remarkable appearance, however, reminded us that fashion is not simply about attire; it is about showcasing one’s self and making a statement. Certainly, with this amazing display of fashion, she has carved a niche for herself as the fashionista of the night. Samantha Ruth Prabhu proved all over again that she can equally be stunning on every stage. Here’s to more of her gorgeous looks and the atmosphere she creates anywhere she goes!

