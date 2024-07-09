Sara Ali Khan exudes radiance in backless lehenga for Anant Ambani-Radhika Marchant's haldi function

With the Ambani pre-wedding going on in full swing, we have our eyes glued to all the hot looks that the Bollywood divas have been dropping. From stylish ghararas to elegant sarees, there is nothing that the B-town beauties are not experimenting with. Amidst the glitz and glamor, we got stuck on one such beauty who makes sure no one does ethnic wear like her.

From her nazakat in simple kurtas to her adab in shararas, there is nothing that Sara Ali Khan cannot pull off with utmost grace. The Pataudi princess has a charm and grace that makes every outfit she picks shine a little brighter.

Yet again, the Kedarnath actress proves us right with her enchanting look and vivacious lehenga, which she picked for Anant and Radhika’s haldi ceremony. So, let’s quickly check out her recent desi look, which has left her fans going gaga over her beauty.

Sara Ali Khan dolls up in a vibrant Mayyur Girotra ensemble

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony, Ms. Khan made sure she dolls up in the utmost graceful way. She dropped a series of pictures and left the internet swooning over them. Known for her wide range of sartorial choices, Sara ensures she graces every occasion in the best fit possible.

For the occasion, Sara picked a vibrant ikkat lehenga from designer Mayyur Girotra’s Banno collection. Paying an ode to Indian heritage and homage to the craftsmanship, this piece from the stunning collection truly stands out.

Showcasing intricate ikkat embroidery work all over the lehenga and choli, the highlight of the lehenga is its vibrant hues and the meticulous craftsmanship depicting the rich cultural heritage. With vivacious festive colors, this lehenga fits right into the grand Ambani wedding celebration.

To complement the traditional lehenga in the best way possible, Sara added her dash of sass with a deep backless choli with doris. The mesmerizing visual appeal of the choli added the perfect modern touch that Sara was aiming for. Draping her dupatta beautifully in a Gujarati style, the lehenga totally accentuated Sara’s grace to the optimum.

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan accessorized the lehenga look

Making sure her vibrant and regal-looking lehenga takes the focus, the Simmba actress balanced her makeup in a minimal style. She picked subtle glam with hints of peach blush, pink and peach eyeshadow, and kohl-rimmed eyes with tons of mascara. Sara added a simple black bindi and sealed the look with glossy pinkish-nude lips. She tied her tresses in a messy French braid that complemented her look perfectly.

For jewelry, Sara Ali Khan took the royal route and opted for a traditional multi-colored stone-studded statement choker of a Rajwadi style, which added the perfect glam to her look. Ditching earrings, she adorned her wrists with stacks of mix-and-matched kadas and completed the look with a statement ring.

Striking with her ever-so-elegant traditional wear, Sara Ali Khan does it again! We loved how her outfit went perfectly with the vibrant Ambani wedding vibe. Comment below and let us know your thoughts on Sara’s desi avatar.

