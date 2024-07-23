Sara Ali Khan serves modern-day Barbie vibes in Rs 24,930 pink mini dress adorned with a dramatic bow

Sara Ali Khan is turning heads once again with her latest look, and we're here for every detail! The Bollywood starlet stepped out for a promotional event, dressed in a hot pink mini dress that screamed Barbiecore. Sara’s outfit exuded joy and unapologetic feminine energy, making it a must-have for anyone who is in their girly-girl era.

Keep reading to know all the pretty little details of Sara’s dress that made us swoon and how you can make this look work for you.

Sara’s pink fit and flare mini dress makes a case for the oversized bow trend

The Murder Mubarak actress picked a short dress from Mac Duggal, a US-based Indian-origin fashion label. Her pink monochromatic mini dress has a strapless neckline and structured fit and flare silhouette with flattering pleats that gave Sara a snatched waist look. The shiny pink crepe lent the dress a polished fee.

The highlight of her dress was a dramatic, oversized bow that adorned its neckline. Bows are one of the biggest trends of the year, dominating the runway and store shelves. Who can blame the hype? It’s disarmingly sweet with a hint of nostalgia. And the statement-making one on Sara’s dress makes it look like it was borrowed from your childhood Barbie’s wardrobe.

Advertisement

The pink mini dress comes at a cost of approximately Rs. 24,930. It's a superb find for a special occasion, whether you’re hitting up a fancy soiree or going on a romantic date.

Sara’s glam and accessories matched the vibe of her Barbicore look

The leading lady of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke kept her hair and make-up understated and let her dress be the main character. She styled her hair in an elegant center-parted low bun with face-framing bangs, which not only gave her a refined appeal but also allowed her to flaunt her crystal and gold statement stud earrings which were shaped like a bow too.

Her makeup was fresh and minimalistic. She sported muted lips and dewy skin, rocking that natural, glowy look we all strive for. Sara fully committed to her look and even painted her nails pink. A couple of dainty rings gave her attire a subtle dose of sparkles. Finally, a pair of quirky embellished block heels from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubika perfectly mirrored the hue of her dress and completed her ensemble.

Advertisement

If you want to make an uber-chic statement, take a page from Sara’s book. Invest in dresses with bold hues and head-turning details; they are super playful and add personality to your outfit. But don’t forget to balance it up with pared-back glam and complementary accessories.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest look has the right amount of whimsy and flair. It’s the attention to detail that makes the whole look come together. Let her doll-like dress be your cue to embrace the power of pink because Barbiemania is far from over.

Do you think Sara’s mini dress is a major fashion moment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Sara Ali Khan in her blush pink and golden lehenga is a royal ethnic treat