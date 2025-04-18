Sharvari REPEATS her Rs 33,000 yellow dori embroidered anarkali dress for Kesari 2 premiere night

The Kesari 2 movie premiere got over last night, but we still can’t get enough of our Bollywood celebs walking the red carpet, dripping in style. And one look that equally captured our attention was of young star Sharvari, who looked bright and warm in her yellow traditional dress, and guess what? The actress had repeated this outfit, proving she loves sustainable fashion. If you’re curious to know the deets about her look, then keep reading!

For the premiere night and red carpet of Kesari: Chapter 2, Sharvari went for traditional fashion to make a statement. She was walking confidently in a yellow dori-embroidered anarkali set from Devnaagri with the price tag of Rs 33,000. The ensemble was beautifully adorned with sequin work around the neckline, along with intricate dori embroidery on the cut-out sleeves. This cotton silk dress featured the graceful flair, giving the perfect twirl.

Keeping it monochrome, the Munjya actress decided to pair her anarkali dress with embroidered straight palazzo and elegantly styled the organza dupatta over her shoulder.

You know the interesting part? The actress had already worn this same dress when she went to seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple a few months back. Compared to last time, this time for a red-carpet moment, she added a glam touch, styling it right with accessories and makeup.

Just like her accessories, Sharvari also kept her accessories game on point. Opting for traditional dangler earrings, she instantly caught our attention, keeping things minimal yet striking. Also, she added a hint of drama with her statement ring. Her hair was perfectly arranged in a middle partition and loose waves.

Her makeup? Absolute perfection! With soft brown-shade eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, long lashes, blush glow, and glossy pink-shade lipstick, she achieved the dewy and flawless finish. Her makeup was subtle, highlighting her facial features. Lastly, she completed her look with traditional golden heels.

Sharvari looked like everything we need for making a statement while sticking to our roots. If you’re attending a wedding function, family gathering, or festival, then this serves as the right inspiration for you.

