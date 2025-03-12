Sharvari Wagh picks Rs 2,00,000 Louis Vuitton bag for her airport look ft baggy jeans and sweater top
Sharvari’s low-key approach to airport fashion is worth copying. From her Jumper to her opulent bag, her new fit is a masterclass in airport aesthetics. Check out!
Sharvari Wagh, the emerging style icon of Bollywood, can charm anyone with her striking beauty. Whether it’s her innocent Gujju look in vibrant sarees or her sultry diva slay in the Taras item number, Wagh is already making a significant mark in Bollywood through her versatility and alluring charm. However, it’s not just her on-screen charisma that deserves attention—Sharvari’s airport aesthetics are nothing short of spectacular and serve as perfect inspiration for outdoorsy fashion.
The Maharaja actress was recently spotted at an airport, as lively and delightful as ever, effortlessly rocking a jumper-jeans combo. The sassy siren greeted the paparazzi with a heartfelt laugh and engaged in friendly Marathi banter with them. Her laid-back outfit comprised an oversized jumper, knee-ripped baggy jeans, white sports shoes, sunglasses, and an LV bag worth Rs 2,00,000. Let’s break down the key pieces of her outfit.
Sharvari Wagh sported a breezy, oversized polo jumper featuring ribbed-knit fabric, green and white stripes, and a back patch displaying the number ‘88’—a perfect blend of old-money aesthetic and Gen Z cool. She paired the jumper with light-washed, boot-cut blue jeans adorned with knee-ripped details.
The Haan Ki Haan muse accessorized her look with thick gold hoop earrings while skipping any necklace, embracing a subtle and effortless vibe. She further elevated her ensemble with narrow vintage sunglasses featuring golden accents. Wagh completed her attire with a pair of white sports shoes, complementing her zesty and chic airport look.
An opulent piece from the Munjya actress’s airport slay was her Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh. It was LV’s hallmark NéoNoé bucket bag, boasting the brand’s iconic monogram canvas and esteemed color theme. Originally designed to carry Champagne bottles, the utility bag features a sleek design and an adjustable drawstring—making it a perfect airport staple.
The Vedaa lead embraced a no-makeup makeup look, opting for a barely-there light foundation and soft pink lips. Her natural beauty shone through effortlessly. She styled her hair in soft cascading waves, exuding an effortless charm.
