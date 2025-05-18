Not just War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR is here to rule YRF Spy universe with a lot more; exciting details inside

Jr. NTR is all set to make his explosive debut in the Hindi film industry with War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. While fans are already looking forward to the upcoming installment of the YRF Spy-universe, it has been recently revealed that Aditya Chopra is developing an extensive character for Jr. NTR that will go beyond War 2.

According to a recent report published in ETimes, Jr NTR’s involvement in the YRF Spy-universe will not be limited to just War 2. Aditya Chopra is reportedly developing an extensive character arc for him, ensuring his character holds equal weightage to that of Kabir, Pathaan, Tiger, Zoya, and Rubaii.

A source close to the development informed the publication that the character of RRR actor will feature him in multiple standalone films, spin-offs, and extended appearances in future Spy Universe projects. The report further claims that Jr NTR’s character will be made an integral part of the franchise.

It is expected to follow a similar trajectory to how Tiger 3 and Pathaan 2 were built upon Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s characters, respectively.

On the other hand, the teaser of War is set to be unveiled on May 20, which will also mark Jr NTR’s birthday. It was on Friday (May 16) that Hrithik Roshan addressed the South superstar and expressed, “Hey @jrntr, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me, you have NO idea what's in store. Ready? #War2.”

"Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir…," responded Jr NTR to Roshan’s message.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019-released War and the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. It was originally led by Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. It will be created by Aditya Chopra. Mark your calendars as War 2 is set to release on big screens later this year on August 14, 2025.

The next release of the YRF Spy Universe will be its female-led film, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is set to release on December 25, 2025.

