5 times Kriti Sanon spread her monochromatic charm in black and white outfits

Kriti Sanon has been busy serving some serious monochrome magic, and we're here for every bit of it. The model-esque movie star’s choices show how contrast can work wonders. To prove our point, we have compiled the 5 best black and white outfits of Kriti that make this classic trend look modern and edgy. Whether you favor funky prints or power-dressing, keep reading to know why you only need these two iconic colors to channel your boss babe energy.

Kriti’s B&W mini skirt co-ord set is all about the stripe play

The Crew actress decided to stripe it up with an eye-catching black and white 3-piece co-ord. The set came with a bralette and fitted mini skirt, layered with a loose-fit and long cotton button-down shirt. Her ensemble has a cool play of monochrome stripes that makes it a proper stand-out. Kriti wears the Lou Shirt and Bralette with Skirt from the brand's July Issue which is priced at Rs 19,999.

For accessories and glam, she went with a bouncy, beachy hairstyle, while her make-up focused on fluttery lashes and a peachy-nude pout. She rocked a pair of big gold hoop earrings and wore black pumps with metallic-toe detail on her feet.

Kriti exudes retro vibes in a ribbed off-shoulder bodycon dress

Looking like a boss lady from an old Hollywood flick, Kriti wore a ribbed black and white stripe dress by The Attico that had long sleeves and an off-shoulder neckline. The below-knee bodycon has hugged her enviable figure in all the right places.

The Ganapath star accessorized her attire with oversized Mother of Pearl studs and a statement ring. Her silky side-swept long bob hair was flicked upward in the quintessential retro style and she sported winged eyeliner and glazed nude lips. A pair of sleek black heels completed her polished look.

Kriti makes an edgy statement with a checkered diamond knit co-ord set

Kriti made a ‘checkmate’ move with a knitted co-ord set by Lovebirds Studio that clad her head-to-toe in a black and white diamond checkered print. The set consists of a full-sleeved cardigan and wide-leg pants, Kriti closed one button of the cardigan, making her experimental monochromatic outfit a little more risque.

She accessorized with ring stacks and a large tote bag in the same bold print. Her centre-parted hairstyle aced the bed-head style, while soft, smokey eyes and her signature nude lips gave her makeup a flawless look. A pair of sleek and strappy black heels finished her ensemble.

Kriti’s black jumpsuit with white trail and harness is everything high-fashion

Tailored to perfection, Kriti’s black bustier jumpsuit comes with a pristine white off-shoulder harness that features a floor-kissing trail at the back and quarter-length straight sleeves. Her unique ensemble is from London-based demi-couture brand Safiyaa. Kriti wears their Bellara Ivory Harness & Black Takayama Jumpsuit, which is priced approximately at Rs.1,42,702.

The leading starlet of Mimi accessorized her structured black and white ensemble with blingy circular studs and rings. She sported an elegant updo with side-swept bangs and the highlights of her glam were luminous glassy skin, a radiant petal-pink blush, and a super glossy pout. Finally, Kriti completed the ensemble with a pair of metallic pointy-toe black heels from Taro Ishida.

Kriti gives Corpcore aesthetic a femme makeover with a black tie and midi skirt

Kriti oozed sophistication in a sleeveless textured collared top in crisp white and a black high-waisted semi-fitted midi skirt with thigh-high slits at the front. Her ensemble is from a Vietnamese womenswear luxury fashion label Montsand that creates contemporary designs with classic silhouettes.

A black Windsor knot tie lent her outfit androgynous chicness, making it look like it belonged in a Bond movie. The Bhediya star added striking pearl earrings and gold rings to her ensemble. Kriti's long bob was in a slick side-parted retro style and her glam featured glossy coral lips and dewy skin. A pair of black patent leather heels with metal accents finished her attire.

And there you have it, folks! If you’re in your corporate girl era or you simply adore the classic edge of black and white, these 5 looks are yours to recreate. Black and white ensembles are forever chic. So, go ahead and strut your monochrome swag like Kriti Sanon.

What’s your favorite black and white style: dramatic prints or minimal and tailored? Comment now and share your pick with us.

