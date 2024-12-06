Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look in Dhruv Kapoor top and Bottega Veneta mini bag worth Rs 2 lakh is FIRE; you won’t have to steal your brother’s clothes

Currently, effortless and genderless fashion is on trend, and for mastering it, you can definitely trust Shraddha Kapoor. The actress has been making style statements with her laid-back elegance, and we can’t deny the fact that she still managed to outsmart everyone. When talking about her recent appearance, the actress was seen at the Mumbai airport jetting off in style in an oversized tee, and loose pants. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen arriving at the airport serving a laid-back vibe in her oversized top and pants. Let’s first talk about her top. She was wearing an oversized top from the shelves of Dhruv Kapoor. Featuring loose silhouettes, full sleeves, and a round neckline, her choice of the top was perfect to keep up with traveling and running errands.

The hemline? The hemline of her top falls slightly below her waist, the perfect piece for girls who love long and oversized tees. Her bottoms perfectly complemented the relaxable vibe of her top. She styled her top with the brown wide-leg pants. High-on waist, loose at the legs, and length till the foot, her bottoms were just right for a travel-friendly ensemble.

She didn’t carry a lot of accessories and just added a practical touch with a classy bag. She accessories her travel look with a Bottega Veneta mini Wallace bag worth Rs 2,20,099, featuring textured details, and short black straps, perfect to carry in hands.

Her makeup was soft and subtle. For a minimally aesthetic appearance, the actress enhanced her look a bit with a natural base, black eyeliner, defined brows, and pink lipstick. To keep up with her subtle, and laid-back appearance, the actress didn’t overdo with her hair. She just kept them with loose waves and in a side partition. Preventing her hair strands from falling on her face, the actress tucked some of them behind her ears.

At last, as a final touch, she decided to complete her look with black footwear. With strap details at the front, her choice of footwear was perfect to keep going with ease.

If you’re just someone who prefers comfortable and oversized fashion but instead of owning one you steal from your brother then Shraddha Kapoor’s look is the savior. Shraddha Kapoor serves as a style guide who showed how to nail the oversized fashion like a PRO!

