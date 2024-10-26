Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look is the ultimate style goal: sporty, formal and travel ready

Shraddha Kapoor has us rethinking airport fashion with her bold ensemble that effortlessly blends sporty flair and formal chic. Recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, she donned vibrant blue Asics tights, adding an athletic edge to her jet-setting style. She kept it fresh and simple with a white t-shirt, bringing in a laid-back vibe.

Her outfit began with electric blue tights from Asics, giving her that athletic edge perfect for a day of jet setting. Shraddha kept things fresh and simple with a white t-shirt, adding just the right amount of laid-back cool. But it was the topper that truly stole the show. Over her white tee, Shraddha Kapoor layered her striking blue denim blazer, featuring full sleeves, a classic collar, and sharp structured shoulders. The blazer provided a striking contrast to her blue sporty tights, giving her ensemble that polished touch and making her look effortlessly put together and supremely comfortable.

Adding to the cool vibe, Shraddha accessorized with white Asics sneakers and a matching white cap, bringing just the right amount of sporty flair. On her shoulder, she carried a black Chanel bag that added a dash of luxury and class, completing her look with a touch of glam.

When it came to makeup, the Stree 2 actress kept it light and breezy. Her radiant base featured a subtle hint of color, perfectly blushed cheeks, and a touch of highlighter. She accentuated her face with feathered brows for a fresh look. Her shoulder-length hair, styled in relaxed waves, framed her face beautifully and contributed to the chic, laid-back vibe.

This ensemble is perfect for traveling! The ASICS leggings and white sports shoes are ultra-comfortable, while the denim jacket smartens up the look, making it suitable for all kinds of travel—be it by air, road, or train. Whether you're heading to an outdoor gig, a gathering, or a day in the park, this outfit ensures you remain comfortable, fashionable, and prepared for anything.

Ideal for any relaxed holiday or a city trip, this look is comfy and Instagram-ready for all tourist activities, whether bar-hopping, visiting churches, or wandering through unfamiliar places. Shraddha’s attire beautifully fuses relaxed style with sophistication, making it suitable for various occasions.

Dressing with utmost self-assurance is what Shraddha’s airport look embodies. So, whether you’re set for a long-haul flight or an off-duty weekend trip, take a cue from Shraddha—this travel-ready duo is a winner!

