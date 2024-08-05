Kareena Kapoor’s airport outfit featuring Issey Miyake's black three-piece co-ord set is a monochrome look that only she can pull off with such style

Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor showed once again that she wears the crown of style icon as she arrived in Mumbai from her long summer holidays. Kareena, who is always fabulous when it comes to wardrobe choices, did not disappoint as she touched base. Her airport outfit was the perfect transition from her vacation outfits while demonstrating her fashion regardless of the setting.

Stepping out of vacation mode in the hustle and bustle of the city, Kareena exuded grace and style as she got snapped at the airport. Let’s take a closer look at her airport outfit, which might give you cues on how to travel in style.

Kareena’s outfit from the shelves of Issey Miyake was also a masterclass in monochrome fashion. For her airport look, she opted for a three-piece co-ord set in black. Her look began with a black top featuring a ribbed texture, which gave her outfit dimension. Layered over this was a matching black jacket, equipped with full sleeves and collars, crafted from the same ribbed texture. The layering enhanced her outfit even more.

The co-ord set was completed with black trousers that perfectly complemented the rest of the look. The trousers featured ribbed texture that matched the top and the jacket, adding cohesion to the outfit. The elasticated, cuffed hem of the trousers provided a tailored finish.

The Jab We Met actress perfectly accessorized her monochrome ensemble. She opted for sleek black sunglasses and white slip-on shoes that gave a clean contrast to her monochrome look. To add a more stylish twist, she decided to go with a blue shoulder bag.

Her make-up was subtle yet striking. She chose a mauve lipstick that gave her all black look a hint of color. Her blushed cheeks complemented the natural glow of the skin, and feathered brows framed her face. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun and was perfect for traveling.

To sum this up, Kareena’s all black outfit once again showcased her unparalleled style sense and set the bar high for travel fashion.

