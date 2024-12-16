Shraddha Kapoor’s soft girl look in a pink sweatshirt and Chanel bag sets a new winter style statement

Forever in her main character era, Shraddha Kapoor always steps out looking as fresh as Daisy. The actress nailed her salon day look in a casual pink sweatshirt and blue jeans, adding a cute touch to her winter fashion. Her outfit might seem basic, but it definitely struck a chord, making it hard to take our eyes off her. Curious about what made her salon appearance so special? Keep reading!

This morning, Shraddha Kapoor rocked her casual outfit with a dash of effortless style. She sported a simple yet striking pink-and-blue combination that stole the limelight. Her sweatshirt featured loose full sleeves and a round neckline, keeping her look understated. Cinched at the wrists, this cozy top is a refreshing addition to any winter wardrobe.

Switching focus to her bottoms, Shraddha paired her pink sweatshirt with cool and comfy blue jeans. Featuring a high-waist fit and ribbed details, these jeans were perfect for casual outings while effortlessly elevating everyday fashion. While pink was her choice, you can easily style these jeans with any color sweatshirt to nail a stylish winter look.

Her accessories were simple yet chic. Shraddha opted for Gen-Z’s favorite hoop earrings and a bracelet—just the right touch to add a glam edge to her outfit. For practicality and style, she carried a Chanel bag with a textured base, the iconic brand logo on the front, and comfortable hand straps, making it the perfect addition to her casual ensemble.

Advertisement

Now, let’s talk about her makeup game. Shraddha enhanced her beauty with defined brows, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick that complemented the soft vibe of her outfit flawlessly. Her makeup serves as the perfect inspiration for adding a subtle yet chic touch to your everyday fashion, ensuring each appearance feels memorable.

Her hair was left open and styled with a neat middle partition, perfectly framing her face. This hairstyle not only highlighted her facial features but also proved she was having a great hair day. Ready to enjoy her pampering session, Shraddha completed her look with white sneakers, adding a dash of effortless charm.

Shraddha Kapoor’s soft girl era in a pink sweatshirt and open hair perfectly embodied a low-key, cute vibe. We’re absolutely in love with this look and can’t stop admiring her style. If you’re looking to upgrade your winter fashion, then this Shraddha Kapoor-inspired look is definitely worth bookmarking!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari exudes effortless sporty vibes in olive green co-ord set and minimal accessories as she steps out with Siddharth