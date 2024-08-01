Shraddha Kapoor's strapless corset gown from Stree 2 promotions is perfect for a sizzling date night with your beau

As the buzz around her upcoming film Stree 2 intensifies, Shraddha Kapoor has been making headlines with her striking promotional appearances. While Rajkummar Rao’s pairing with Kapoor is something to watch out for, she is making headlines not only with her enthusiasm for the film but also with her stunning outfits. The actress has been spotted sporting a series of bold red outfits that align with the film’s narrative.

Shraddha Kapoor is turning heads with her dazzling red outfits while appearing for the film’s promotional campaign. From vibrant sarees to edgy red separates, the diva has inclined her fashion meter in all the right places to the delight of fashion lovers and followers. She was seen today, August 1, in a red gown, while promoting the film. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest red outfit

In her latest appearance, the actress opted for a show-stopping red strapless gown. It featured a beautifully crafted corseted bodice with gathered details accentuating Shraddha’s frame while also adding elegance.

The fitted draped skirt flowed seamlessly from the bodice, falling to the floor with a graceful side slit that added a hint of allure to the ensemble. The bold red color, combined with the gown's striking design, made for a breathtaking look that truly stood out.

Shraddha’s outfit is perfect if you are attending a formal dinner or a celebratory event as this gown can bring a touch of glam to the evening. It is also perfect if you want to add a bit of drama to upscale cocktail parties.

Shraddha Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Her accessories were minimal yet elegant. The Ek Villain actress opted for golden finger rings and small golden earrings adding a touch of bling. It enhanced her gown but also maintained the simplicity. Shraddha's choice of footwear with the gown was unexpected as she opted for a pair of white sneakers which lend comfort with high fashion in a unique way.

Her beauty choices were equally on point. She opted for blushed cheeks that gave her face a fresh glow. Her lips were adorned with a soft nude color and sleek eyeliner. The nude eyeshadow provided a subtle yet defined look, balancing the dramatic elements. Her hair, styled in soft curls parted to the side finished her look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s red gown served as an inspiring example of how to achieve a balanced yet trendy appearance. What do you feel about the diva’s stylish gown? Share your comments below.

