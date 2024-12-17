Sobhita Dhulipala channels bohemian bride energy in Sabyasachi’s bagru multi-panel chotu lehenga for post-wedding celebration

Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding festivities deserve some serious talking. After the Kanjivaram saree, the other outfit that mesmerized us was her chotu lehenga. Quite a unique name, right? Well, for her stylish wedding celebration, the actress experimented with the style and opted for a stylish and traditional lehenga that exuded all the right feels. Curious to know about chotu lehenga and her entire look? Then let’s check it out!

For the grand wedding celebration, Sobhita Dhulipala was a Sabyasachi girl. She wore a handcrafted bagru multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’ inspired by the archives of Sabyasachi. The details in her outfit were quite admiring. Looking at her Kanthi blouse, it featured full sleeves, a round neckline and a fitted bodice that wrapped her upper body delicately. Also, the blouse was perfect to add a touch of effortless elegance to her appearance.

Her printed lehenga adorned with the antiqued zardozi and hand-printed mirror borders gave all the right and heavy lift to her appearance. Her lehenga was minimally elegant and glamorous enough to not let anyone steal her spotlight. The best? Her dupatta. It was just WOW. She completed her outfit with the hand-woven cotton dupatta and gracefully carried it on one of her shoulders. She freely let one side of pallu fall in her arms, adding a feminine and elegant touch to her appearance.

Advertisement

Not only her outfit but her accessories were too Sabyasachi crafted. For a heavily embellished touch, the actress accessorized her outfit with the chandbalis made with 22K gold, and also those bangle layers in her hand, perfectly complemented the dark red and golden vibe of her fit.

Her makeup exuded bold vibes. Starting with the perfect base, the actress decided to elevate her beauty game with smokey eyeshadow, defined brows, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick that didn’t overshadow her fit but added the understated charm.

For hair, she decided to tie into a braid, and adorned them with a paranda, giving off a bit of Punjabi vibes. At last, as a final touch, she decided to complete her look with the heavily hand-crafted bellies that too from the classic collection of Sabyasachi accessories.

From Sabyasachi’s outfit to their bellies, Sobhita Dhulipala was perfectly wrapped in heavily-crafted masterpieces that took her overall appearance to a whole different level. Just like her, if you're looking for a fit, and a look that is completely out of the box, then this Sobhita-inspired look is worth giving a shot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar’s olive-green beach maxi paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat is perfect for catching waves in style