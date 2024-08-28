Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been Bollywood’s OG fashionista. In fact, nobody can carry luxurious outfits quite like her. The Aisha actress proved this by making yet another display of unmatched fashion finesse with her airport look, last night. She was papped at the Mumbai airport, wearing a beige-colored pantsuit with a high-end Dior saddle bag that rendered us speechless. She also added a unique colorful twist to her look which was perfect.

Well, why don’t we zoom right in and try to decode Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s airport-ready ensemble for a major dose of formal fashion fabulousness served by the Bollywood royalty?

To create a memorable airport outfit, one must serve a style statement that is so amazing that it becomes unforgettable, and Sonam did just that in a pantsuit set that looked all things awesome. Her classy outfit featured a fitted brown shirt with a sophisticated collared neckline. This shirt was led with an oversized beige-hued blazer. The well-tailored piece with power-dressing-approved shoulder pads and convenient pockets on both sides looked just great. With this choice, the diva showed us how to do power dressing just the right way with a comfortable twist that is perfect for the airport.

However, Sonam being Sonam, couldn’t resist giving a rather unexpected spin to her look. She added a brown leather belt right at her waist, helping her cinch her blazer and accentuate her curves. What a unique push. Further, she paired the look with matching high-waisted formal pants with comfortably stylish and wide-legged silhouette. The well-pleated and floor-length pants also moved with the diva as she gracefully moved ahead with confidence.

Advertisement

Ahuja completed her outfit with glossy brown ankle-length boots which looked stylish and perfectly matched her accessory choices. They gave her formal airport-ready outfit a well-thought-out appeal. Meanwhile, she also accessorized her outfit with statement picks. The list included simple hoop earrings with matching rings on her fingers and a fascinating printed tie, adding a pop of color.

But that’s not all, she also carried a Dior Hand-painted overlays saddle bag with floral design. This exquisite piece came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 4,61,665. The unique design with the leather material and laser cut appeal makes this bag just fabulous, and it also adds an undeniably luxurious twist to the look.

Further, the Khoobsurat actress went for a radiant makeup look for this one. She defined her eyes with well-shaped and expertly filled eyebrows with subtle eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyelashes. Her cheeks were blushed with a touch of highlighter. However, the diva’s nude and glossy lip oil was the highlight of the look. We loved how these choices enhanced her natural beauty and accentuated her inner glow.

Advertisement

Last but not least, let’s talk about her hairstyle game. Sonam left her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek straight look with a center parting. This effortless hairstyle brought attention to her luscious black hair, which beautifully cascaded down her back.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s classy airport look? Please leave a comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani rocks a smoldering black faux leather dress with an eye-catching plunge