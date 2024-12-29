Suhana Khan aces street-style fashion in her black and blue combination outfit accessorized with a Chanel bag; take cues

Suhana Khan clearly follows in the footsteps of her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Like him, she’s all about confidence, and we must say that when it comes to leaving everyone in awe, she definitely tops the charts. Suhana recently returned to the city, looking stylish and sporty in her casual black-and-blue combination. Let’s dig deeper into her look.

Suhana Khan looked all sporty, dressed up in a casual outfit. Serving as the major style inspiration for our everyday fashion, she slayed her look in the black tank top. Her top was a great choice to step out looking effortlessly cool. With the crop detailing and fitted bodice, she managed to flaunt her well-maintained figure, which definitely took our breaths away.

Switching to the casual bottoms, the actress chose a classic black and blue combination. She paired her black tank top with blue jeans. High-on waist and loose detailing, she added an easy-going style to her appearance. For all the school and college girlies, this basic outfit idea is just right to leave a great impression without looking overdone.

Her accessories were not at all overdone; they were basic but impactful. She accessorized her ensemble with a watch and a thin bracelet. Suhana also wore a dark blue cap, which was perfect for adding extra drama to her appearance. A cap may seem normal, but it definitely plays a great role in giving off street-style vibes.

As a practical addition and to keep her belongings safely in one place, the actress also carried a Chanel bag. With the texture of the white base and hand straps, the actress carried it in her hands. Also, for a more comfortable move, you can style it on your shoulder.

With just an addition of lip balm, The Archies actress didn’t get into much makeup and let her natural beauty shine. Looking at the flawless glow on her face, we can say that she must have been following a healthy routine.

With the right white shoes, the actress managed to keep her outing look well-coordinated.

This is how one should wear her basic outfit. It was cool, casual, and comfortable. Suhana Khan is a true fashionista; each appearance leaves us mesmerized. With her grace and confidence, she can turn even the basic style into a style statement. She is and will always be an absolute stunner.

