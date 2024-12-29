Alia Bhatt vs Ananya Panday Fashion Face-off: Who do you think styled the red slip dress better?

No color looks as hot as red, and it takes our breaths away when it’s on Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. Both actresses recently got into a fashion war, leaving the world wondering who slayed the red slip dress better. Their outfits served as the perfect party inspiration, exuding bold vibes. Let’s take a closer look at each outfit and see who did their best with the styling.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she opted for a red slip dress for Kapoor’s annual brunch. Her outfit was no less than a showstopper. The dress featured a V-neckline and thin straps mainly to focus on her collarbones, just right to turn heads. The hemline of her fit falls right at her ankle, perfect to delicately wrap her body. The stand-out addition to her outfit was the classic rose detail in the middle, perfect to embrace the romantic feel.

The back of Alia’s fit is also worth checking out. The back design of her dress featured a cut-out and knot detailing, adding an extra dose of elegance to her appearance. Overall, her outfit was easygoing and stylish, perfect for impressing everyone and making a new style statement.

To give her look a cute feel, the Jigra actress opted for a red ribbon tied beautifully in her half-hairstyle. Moreover, with subtle makeup and minimal accessories, the actress managed to achieve a standout look.

Advertisement

On the other hand, when we look at our young Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday, she looks red hot. She also wore the red slip dress designed with thin straps and a plunging neckline, exuding all sultry vibes. Her outfit is the perfect party addition to our wardrobe.

Moving into more details about her fit, the actress decided to add a bolder touch. She let one of her thin straps slightly fall on her arms, giving us a breathless moment.

Ananya Panday’s styling definitely deserves a round of applause. Not overdoing her look, the actress let her outfit take center stage, with her short hair styled in a side partition. She enhanced her flawless glow with dewy makeup. Her grace and confidence were the only accessories she needed to steal everyone’s hearts.

In conclusion, we can say that Alia is undoubtedly cute with the rose and bow detailing, whereas Ananya Panday makes a bold statement. Depending on your mood, you can go with either of their looks, and we guarantee they won’t disappoint you. Both the actresses equally gave us a fashion moment to cherish.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt vs Katrina Kaif Fashion Face-off: Who nailed the beanie look better?